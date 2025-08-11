Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 11 to August 15, 2025)

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing from August 11 to August 15, 2025, suggest that things will get dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal that Sarah Horton Kiriakis will end up kissing Brady Black just to get back at Gabi Hernandez and Xander Kiriakis, and then apologize to Brady as well.Meanwhile, Tate Black will attempt to write a letter to the adoptive parents of Sophia Choi and his child to find out more information. However, Sophia will ask Melinda Trask to help her keep her lies under wraps. In addition to these developments, Gabi will advise Xander to try to handle his family issues better and push him to seek help from Marlena Evans.3 major developments to expect from the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives from August 11 to 15, 20251) Sarah Horton Kiriakis will kiss Brady Black at The Bistro restaurant just to get back at Gabi Hernandez and Xander KiriakisIn the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Sarah Horton Kiriakis will end up apologizing to Brady Black for kissing him just to try to retaliate against Gabi Hernandez and Xander Kiriakis. Xander will end up getting extremely jealous and might try to hurl insults at Brady. Spoilers reveal that Brady would make it clear to Sarah that he did not mind her kissing him in public.A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/ Days of our Lives)Spoilers hint that Brady will tell Sarah a few things that would make her feel more inclined to pursue a relationship with Brady. In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Sarah will also find it difficult to keep the secret regarding Sophia Choi's baby under wraps from Brady.2) Tate Black will attempt to write to adoptive parents of his and Sophia Choi's child, but Melinda Trask will help Sophia continue lying to TateSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives reveal that Tate Black will write a letter to the adoptive parents who had adopted his and Sophia Choi's baby. However, he would still be unaware that Sophia had given up the baby to the fire department, and Rafe Hernandez had been taking care of him, along with Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Sophia Choi would take help from Melinda Trask to keep her lies under wraps. Melinda would end up writing back to Tate's letter and say that the adoptive parents had asked for some private bonding time.3) Gabi Hernandez will advise Xander Kiriakis to handle familial issues better and push him to seek help from Marlena EvansIn the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez will scold Xander Kirikas for how he handled the situation regarding Sarah Horton Kiriakis and Brady Black at The Bistro. Spoilers reveal that Gabi would urge him to find outlets and ways to deal with his anger management issues.A still from from the show (Images via Facebook/ Days of our Lives)In the coming week's episodes of the show, Marlena Evans will potentially end up helping Xander out with a few sessions to help with his mental health issues. Xander would admit he had been struggling with anger issues.Fans can watch the show on Peacock.