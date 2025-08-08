  • home icon
Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 11 to 15, 2025

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 08, 2025 19:54 GMT
EJ, Marlena and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
EJ, Marlena and Belle (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from August 11 to 15, 2025, are set to bring big confrontations, surprising partnerships, and plenty of emotional moments in Salem.

Belle and EJ’s already shaky relationship will face new problems, Marlena gets an unsettling surprise from a patient, and Rachel shows she has her mother’s strong temper. Meanwhile, Johnny turns to his father for help, but it’s not clear if EJ will actually listen.

At the same time, Xander finds himself in trouble with Gabi, while Kristen and Brady come together over their concerns for Rachel. Chanel takes bold steps to show her support for Johnny, proving her loyalty. With court drama, relationship troubles, and unexpected twists, the upcoming week will have all the excitement and drama fans love.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 11 to 15, 2025

Monday, August 11: Betrayals and confrontations

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle and EJ’s troubled relationship faces another blow when a new betrayal puts their future together in danger. Gabi confronts Xander, demanding answers and holding him responsible for what he’s done.

Even with her own problems to deal with, Marlena steps in to help a new patient with a serious issue. Sarah goes to Brady to apologize, but it’s unclear if he’ll forgive her. Meanwhile, Chad is by Cat’s side, offering comfort during a tough time.

Tuesday, August 12: Family ties and hidden agendas

Brady and Kristen put aside their differences to focus on their shared concern for their daughter, Rachel. EJ sits down for a therapy session with Marlena, which could bring some hidden truths to light, though the tension between them is hard to ignore.

Johnny and Belle talk about how the trial has been affecting both of their lives. Elsewhere, Amy approaches Sophia with an offer, but will Sophia be willing to listen?

Wednesday, August 13: Subpoenas and confessions

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ makes a surprising and bold move by serving Marlena with a subpoena, creating tension that could hurt their professional relationship. Chad and Cat experience a switch in roles in their ongoing back-and-forth.

Sophia turns to Ari, opening up about her feelings and seeking advice. Meanwhile, Tate and Holly get valuable guidance from someone with plenty of experience with love and heartbreak, which could influence their next choices.

Thursday, August 14: Fits, theories, and acts of devotion

Xander tries to explain himself to Sarah, hoping to earn back her trust. Rachel shows she’s just like her mother by throwing a tantrum when she doesn’t get her way.

Chanel proves her loyalty to Johnny by standing beside him when it matters most. In a surprising move, EJ opens up to someone no one would expect. Meanwhile, Marlena comes up with a theory she’s eager to tell Belle about.

Friday, August 15: Comfort and convincing

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sophia does her best to comfort Tate during a difficult moment. While being kept away from the outside world, Leo starts getting to know, or possibly butting heads with, another juror. Paulina shares her worries with Belle, giving her even more to think about. Johnny works to convince EJ to do the right thing for Chanel, but it’s unclear if EJ will agree.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

