Days of Our Lives weekly update (August 4 to August 8, 2025): EJ and Belle clash at court while Gabi shocks Sarah

Last week, Days of Our Lives episodes from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025, were filled with dramatic plot lines and interesting character revelations. Sarah and Brady ended up running into each other at the Salem town square and grabbed dinner together at The Bistro, where they ran into Gabi and Xander.Meanwhile, EJ and Belle shared some intimate moments with each other at the Salem Inn and then headed back into court for the legal proceedings. EJ ended up making a big deal about Belle's conflict of interest and asked for a mistrial, which hurt Belle. In addition to these developments, Sophia sought help from Melinda regarding her and Tate's baby, which she had lied about.Details about everything that happened on Days Of Our Lives from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025Sarah and Brady went for dinner at The Bistro, where they ran into Gabi and Xander kissingLast week's episodes of Days of Our Lives showed Sarah and Brady running into each other at the Salem town square. The two of them ended up deciding to grab dinner at The Bistro. As soon as they entered, they ran into Gabi and Xander sharing a meal as well.A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)When Gabi saw Sarah enter with Brady, she ended up kissing Xander, which Sarah witnessed. In retaliation, she pulled Brady in for a kiss, surprising him since they had agreed to take things slow. This, in turn, angered Xander, and he grew protective of Sarah, his estranged wife.EJ and Belle got intimate at the Salem Inn before returning to court, where EJ emphasized Belle's conflict of interestOn Days of Our Lives, EJ and Belle got intimate with each other in Belle's room at the Salem Inn. The couple shared some heartfelt moments before heading back into the courtroom for their legal proceedings in Johnny's trial. EJ ended up creating a huge deal in front of the judge about Belle's conflict of interest and demanded another trial to take place. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe tried to urge the judge to declare that the current trial was not lawful. This ended up hurting Belle since she thought that she and EJ had been doing good with each other. However, the judge did not grant EJ's wish, but he told Johnny that he would get ruthless and play dirty.Sophia asked Melinda to help her keep up her charade of lies about the baby she shares with TateLast week's episodes of Days of Our Lives showed Sophia being worried about her lie regarding the adoption of her and Tate's baby falling apart. In a panicked state of mind, she called Melinda for help and sought reassurance from her. She was further alarmed when she realized that Tate, the baby's father, had been trying his best to unearth the truth.A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)Tate, meanwhile, tried to look for pictures of his child and find out where the baby was taken, since Sophia had not told him.Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.