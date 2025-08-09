Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny fire EJ, Marlena confess a theory, and Rachel fear prison fallout

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, tensions are rising, suggesting a shocking twist in the final verdict of Johnny's case. The spoilers for the upcoming week from August 11 to 15, 2025, suggest that Rachel will be brought to stand, and is worried that her confession might put Johnny in jail.

Elsewhere, Belle is upset with EJ and remarks that she never wishes to speak with him again.

On the other hand, in Salem, Gwen tells Sarah about Xander's future plans, while Sophie looks upset seeing Tate and Holly together. Finally, Johnny will be seen firing his father as his attorney from the case.

The upcoming week of Days of Our Lives is set to deliver episodes that will leave fans shaken.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 11 to 15, 2025

Johnny's case'

As seen in the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Johnny's trial has faced several ups and downs. EJ's plea to dismiss the case and declare a mistrial also failed. Anyhow, as seen in the preview for the upcoming episode, Belle brings Rachel to the stand and asks about what she saw.

As Rachel previously informed Marlena that she saw Johnny pointing the trigger at EJ, it remains to be seen what she will reveal about this on the stand. If she does, her fear of Johnny going to jail might come true.

Anyhow, apart from Rachel, Kristen will also be seen on the stand, with EJ questioning her. After the testimony, Rachel seemed scared and worried; she even said:

"What if Johnny goes to prison because of me?"

The family will also be visibly shaken after this. Further speculations suggest that on Days of Our Lives, after all the chaos and courtroom drama, Johnny is highly frustrated as things are not looking good for him. However, he will finally decide to fire his father as his attorney.

As Johnny says:

"I've got two words for you: You're fired."

Meanwhile, EJ will have a confrontation with Belle Black, during which he will ask if it is true that she has said he is dead to her. Belle will confirm it and curtly reply that what he heard is indeed true. She added that she will never want to see his face again for the rest of her life.

However, the most shocking twist arises when Belle confronts Marleena, revealing she knows who truly shot EJ.

Sophia's upset

Sophia Choi from DOOLs (Image via YouTube/ @OfficialDaysofourLives)

Further on Days of Our Lives, Sophia will be seen talking to someone, that things are not going as she thought they would. As seen that Sophia revealed that she gave birth to the child and gave it up for adoption without telling anyone. This stirred some major drama in Salem, and Tate, the father of the child, looked upset.

However, he further got caught up in the situation when Holly and Ari got kidnapped. As seen in the preview, Tate and Holly are back together, which upsets Sophia.

Sarah and Gwen's face-off

Sarah & Gwen (Image via YouTube/ @OfficialDaysofourLives)

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, as seen recently, Sarah and Xander's issues are taking a serious turn. Previously, Sarah kissed Brady in front of Xander when she caught him kissing Gabi.

In the recent preview, Gwen will be seen telling Sarah that Xander has decided to move on from her and be with Gwen.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

