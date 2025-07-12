Days of Our Lives weekly update (July 7 to July 11, 2025): Sophia fakes her pregnancy, while Gwen's return stirs tension 

This past week on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives was filled with shocking moments, as someone from the past made a return. Sophie's plan with Melainda continued, as Leo and Gabi took care of the baby. Gwen's return stirred tension in Salem, and Holly planned for the getaway.

Set in the fictional city of Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of America. The soap opera first aired in 1965 and has been on the air for five decades now. The story focuses on the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families—the Bradys, Kiriakis, DiMeras, and a few more.

Here's everything to know that happened on Days of Our Lives from July 7 to 11, 2025

Salem bonding with Baby Tesoro

In the past week of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Sophia continued her plan with Melinda involving a fake pregnancy. As seen in the past week, Sophia delivered her baby and left it outside a fire station. From afar, she saw Leo and Javi trying to bond with the child. However, this made Sophia rethink her decision, and she thought about revealing the truth.

Later in the week, at the Hernandez household, Leo, who has grown deeply attached to baby Tesoro, panicked when the child wouldn't stop crying. He rushed the baby to the emergency room, where Kayla stepped in to provide calm and professional guidance. She remarked that the baby might have a tummy ache and recommended a formula to relieve it. Furthermore, Javi arrived at the hospital and was relieved as he saw the baby calmer.

Gwen's return stirs tension in Salem

This week on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, fans saw Gwen Rizczech return to Salem. As Gwen arrived at Chad's place, it left him wondering about the reason for her arrival. However, Chad and Julie were left in shock when they saw Gwen wearing the latter's necklace. Julie offered her money in exchange for the necklace, but she rejected the offer. Further, Julie added that she would get the necklace back.

Later in the week, on Days of Our Lives, Gwen met with a drunk Xander at the bar, and he was upset about his breakup. Gwen surprised him, and the two of them caught up over a few drinks.

They discussed their past and what ifs; however, their conversations went deeper when the two ended up kissing each other. The following day, she woke up with a heavy head, and JJ lashed out at her. He accused her of stealing the necklace, but she revealed that she bought it with Dimitri's money at a fair price.

Young love

Apart from all the tension in Salem, romance makes way as Alex admires Stephanie. She also mentioned her aspirations to become a romance novelist, and he admired her for sharing that with him.

Elsewhere, Holly was planning a secret getaway with her boyfriend, Tait. As for Ari, she got strict instructions to stay away from Doug because of his shady past. However, being a rebellious teenager, she confronted him about his shady activities and kissed him later, leaving everyone in shock.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

