Days of Our Lives recap (July 11, 2025): Chanel’s interrogation stuns Salem while Xander storms off with Victoria

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 11, 2025, tensions ran high in Salem when Chanel became a suspect after a mysterious memory stick surfaced. EJ and Belle reviewed the footage while Chanel was called in for questioning, upsetting both Paulina and Johnny. Johnny even considered confessing to protect her.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Xander lost his temper over a planned trip and ended up taking Victoria without permission. Sarah asked Philip to help take Xander down, but he refused. Meanwhile, Belle and EJ shared a quiet moment as questions about loyalty and justice remained.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 11, 2025

EJ and Belle analyze new evidence

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Belle brought a memory stick with footage of Chanel threatening EJ. EJ said he didn’t remember the argument or the shooting, but the video made things unclear. Belle pointed out it wasn’t solid proof, but it raised doubts, especially for Johnny’s case.

EJ was upset about how this could affect Johnny’s marriage. As he and Belle talked on the couch, he admitted he feared Chanel might be guilty, even though he didn’t want to believe it.

Chanel is brought in for questioning

Paulina and Jada talked about the memory stick that had shown up at the perfect time. Paulina was upset but believed Chanel was innocent. Jada said they had to question Chanel, and Paulina asked to call her first.

Chanel and Johnny were in the square when Paulina called and told them to come to the station. Paulina urged Chanel to get a lawyer, but Chanel refused and agreed to talk to Jada alone, despite Johnny and Paulina's concerns.

A shocking interrogation

During the interrogation on Days of Our Lives, Jada showed Chanel the video of her threatening EJ. Chanel was shocked. She admitted yelling at EJ but denied threatening or shooting him. She didn’t remember saying anything like that. Jada didn’t arrest her but said she was now a main suspect and couldn’t leave Salem. Johnny wanted to confess to protect Chanel, but Paulina stopped him.

Sarah and Philip discuss taking Xander down

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Sarah told Philip she was angry that Xander wouldn’t let her take Victoria to Bermuda. She suggested a plan that if Philip said Xander attacked him, she’d make sure his forged letter stayed secret. It could get Xander out and make Philip CEO. Philip was tempted but unsure. He didn’t trust the secret would stay hidden and turned her down.

Xander crosses a dangerous line

At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Maggie told Sarah that Melissa canceled their Bermuda trip. Sarah suggested a girls-only vacation, but when Maggie mentioned taking Victoria, Sarah said she’d need Xander’s permission.

Xander was already fighting with Philip. When Sarah asked about the trip, he refused and threatened legal action if she left with Victoria. Sarah got angry and hence stormed out, calling him mean and horrible.

Maggie and Xander face off

Xander stormed into the mansion, demanding Victoria. Maggie tried to calm him, but he was furious and sure they were taking his daughter. He ignored her warnings, found the nanny packing, and said he was taking Victoria.

Maggie told him he was only making things worse and that his father would be ashamed. Xander, angry and hurt, said he was the monster his father created and left with Victoria.

Later, EJ joked with Belle about helping at the hospital, and they shared a light moment. Sarah came home and was shocked to learn from Maggie that Xander had taken Victoria.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

