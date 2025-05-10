What role did Denise Alexander play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Denise Alexander, an American daytime television veteran, played Susan Hunter Martin from 1966 until 1973 in Days of Our Lives, a character integral to some of the show's most sensational and innovative storylines.

Susan, the daughter of Diane and Richard Hunter, was a member of one of the original Salem families and was at the center of stories of love, loss, and personal tragedy.

Her storyline featured the show's first on-screen killing and a hotly contested trial, which put the character at the center of Days' transition to more mature, emotionally rich storytelling. This article details Denise Alexander's work on Days of Our Lives, such as character history, major storylines, and the circumstances of her exit from the show.

Days of Our Lives: Susan Hunter Martin's background

Susan Hunter Martin was established as the child of Richard and Diane Hunter. The Hunters were one of the original core families in Salem, the fictional universe of Days of Our Lives. Susan's role became embroiled in several of the early major storylines on the show.

Her early plotlines involved her marriage and romance with David Martin. The two had a son, Richard "Dickie" Martin. One of the biggest plot twists in her character came when Dickie drowned in a fatal accident. In the wake of the tragedy, Susan killed and shot David, thinking he was behind the death of their son. This was one of the show's initial high-profile murder storylines.

Days of Our Lives: Key storylines

One of Susan’s most memorable story arcs involved her relationship with David Martin, which ended in turmoil and tragedy. After the accidental drowning of their son, Susan, in a moment of deep psychological distress, shot and killed David, marking one of the show's earliest and most dramatic plot twists. This event had a long-lasting impact on both the character and the show, representing Days of Our Lives’ willingness to take on darker and more complex narratives.

Later, Susan married Dr. Greg Peters, but their relationship was fraught with pain and betrayal. The most dramatic element came when it was revealed that Susan’s daughter, Anne, was the result of a rape by Greg’s brother, Eric Peters. This harrowing storyline pushed the boundaries of daytime storytelling at the time and highlighted Denise Alexander’s range as an actress capable of handling sensitive and intense material.

Denise Alexander's departure from the show

Denise Alexander departed Days of Our Lives in 1973. After that, she appeared at General Hospital on ABC and started her long-term acting gig as Dr. Lesley Webber. That character would eventually be the role most widely associated with her career.

While Denise Alexander's tenure on the show was confined to the early years, she laid the groundwork for the show's direction. Susan Hunter Martin's storyline featured the first on-screen murder in the series and one of the first court trials, which paved the way for more mature, serialized storytelling.

Susan was ultimately written out, and she has not appeared in any subsequent version or revival. Nevertheless, the plotlines she was involved in have been alluded to in the show's larger narrative history. Her character appeared in some of the show's highest-profile storylines, helping to push the series away from traditional romance-based plots and toward more complex, socially relevant drama.

