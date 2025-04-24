What role did Eric Winter play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives, the Peacock Network's daytime soap opera, is one of the longest-running television series, which first aired in November 1965. The show will mark its 60th year on the air this year. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the complex lives of the citizens of the city.

Actor Eric Winter portrayed the character of Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives. The character of Rex Brady was introduced in the year 2002 by Eric, and he portrayed the part for three years till 2005. Later, the role was reintroduced by actor Kyle Lowder in 2018, and he has been a recurring figure since.

Everything to know about the character of Rex Brady from Days of Our Lives

The character of Rex Brady was introduced in the year 2002, alongside his sister Cassie. There were several questions related to their parentage, as the two were confused for being aliens. Rex possessed some superhuman qualities, which made people of Salem question whether he was a normal human.

With time, when there were questions related to his and his sister's parents, they thought that they were the children of Andre DiMera and Marlena Evans. However, later it was figured out that they are the real children from an experiment that was done by using the sperm of Roman Brady, while he was held captive by Stephano DiMera and infused with the eggs of Kate Roberts, who worked for Stephano and was a prostitute.

This gave the twins some clarity on their parents and their superhuman nature. Rex is a complicated character haunted by delusions, especially during the Salem Stalker storyline. During this storyline, Rex started having some peculiar mood swings and mysterious psychotic tendencies. This got super serious when he accidentally killed Dr. Rolf, who was the mind behind the birth of Rex and Casie.

Rex also had a brief relationship with Mimi Lockhart, Belle Black's childhood friend. During the Salem Stalker storyline, when Rex had the mysterious psychotic tendencies, Mimi thought that Rex was the stalker, but it turned out to be Marlena. Meanwhile, Mimi also got pregnant, but she chose to have an abortion.

When this news came to Rex that she had an abortion with Rex's child, he felt betrayed and broke up. Later, Rex decided to leave Salem, and this marked the departure of the actor Eric Winter from the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. He was last seen in the episode on July 26, 2005.

More about the actor: Eric Winter

Eric Winter is an American actor and producer, born in La Mirada, California, United States, on July 17, 1976. Eric married Roselyn Milagros Sánchez Rodríguez, a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, dancer, model, actress, producer, and writer, in 2008. Together, they have two children, Sebella Rose Winter and Dylan Gabriel Winter.

Actor Eric Winter holds a degree in psychology from UCLA. Apart from playing the character of Rex Brady on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the actor is known for his roles in The Ugly Truth, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, Moneyball, Rosewood, The Mentalist, and others.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

