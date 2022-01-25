"His legacy is that he comes up short" - Rex Ryan blasts Aaron Rodgers while hailing Tom Brady as the GOAT

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are possibly the two frontrunners for NFL MVP.

Yet on a recent episode of the ESPN morning show Get Up, ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan had a few choice words about Rodgers and praise for Brady.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach stated that Rodgers is the best thrower he has ever seen but the greatest of all time is in Tampa Bay:

"This is the best thrower of the football I've ever seen but it doesn't mean he's the best player of all time. The GOAT is down in Tampa, right? Why? Cuz he can win all these things. He doesn't need other players around him.”

Ryan concluded that the Packers' signal-caller needs other players, as opposed to Brady. He also notes that the Packers should have tried to make the team better:

“This quarterback needs other players and I'll never ever say go against what I believe. I believe that they should have gone and tried to improve the football team and go for it because this guy's legacy is the fact that he's come up short."

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli Legally speaking, nobody is ever allowed to say Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady ever again after this game. Guy’s just not a winner Legally speaking, nobody is ever allowed to say Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady ever again after this game. Guy’s just not a winner

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the Playoffs

Former Patriots QB TB12 and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The 38-year-old Green Bay quarterback lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 13-10 at Lambeau Field. He went 20 of 29 for 225 yards with a quarterback rating of 91.9 and was sacked five times.

Since winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 season, A-Rod has a playoff record of 7-9, including a 5-4 record at home.

Like Rodgers, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback lost at home in the Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-27. Brady went 30 of 54 for 329 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge This will be the first time since 2003 that Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Aaron Rodgers aren’t playing in a conference championship game. This will be the first time since 2003 that Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, or Aaron Rodgers aren’t playing in a conference championship game.

For Brady, it was his first loss in a playoff game since losing to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots.

Overall, when it comes to the legacy of each quarterback, it is how we define a what it is. Rodgers is fourth among active quarterbacks (10th all-time) in passing yards with 55,360 yards and fifth all-time in touchdown passes (508), and a ten-time Pro Bowler.

In the postseason, he has a 12-10 record, including the aforementioned Super Bowl in the 2010 season.

Clayton Sayfie @CSayf23 Reminder that Tom Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rodgers Reminder that Tom Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rodgers

Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624). He also has a playoff record of 35-12, winning seven Super Bowl titles (six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers).

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Most Pass TD in Playoffs

NFL History



Tom Brady (2012-21) 47

Aaron Rodgers 45

Joe Montana 45

Brett Favre 44

Peyton Manning 40

Tom Brady (2001-11) 38 Most Pass TD in PlayoffsNFL History Tom Brady (2012-21) 47Aaron Rodgers 45Joe Montana 45Brett Favre 44Peyton Manning 40Tom Brady (2001-11) 38

Also Read Article Continues below

Time will tell if either will return next season to add to their Hall of Fame legacies.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Rex Ryan about Aaron Rodgers? Yes No 0 votes so far