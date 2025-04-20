What role does Eva LaRue play on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Eva LaRue returned to daytime TV on February 26, 2024, as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez on General Hospital. Viewers already knew her from All My Children and The Young and the Restless. This time, she plays a conservative single mom whose storylines hit close to home for a lot of fans.

Natalia is the mother of singer Alison Rogers, also known as Blaze. She arrived in Port Charles to surprise her daughter, only to find out about her same-sex relationship with Kristina Corinthos-Davis.

Her being overprotective has led to conflicts with her daughter, especially when her sexuality is involved. LaRue's character, Natalia, attempted to influence Blaze's choices, which only created even more tension between them on General Hospital.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Natalia Ramirez's character

Natalia Ramirez, portrayed by Eva LaRue, has been in several juicy storylines on General Hospital. One of the highlights of her character is being conservative and protective of her lesbian daughter, Blaze.

Natalia's reaction to Blaze and Kristina's romance stemmed from her concern about the pressure of public scrutiny.

"Natalia wants to protect Blaze from the outside world," LaRue said in a March 2024 interview with Soap Hub. "She doesn’t want her to be hurt."

Aside from the potential harm of coming out as gay, Natalia was also concerned that Blaze didn't confide in her early on. Somehow, this made her feel like her own daughter didn't trust her at all on General Hospital.

"She didn’t trust enough in her mom," the actress added. "With good reason! Natalia’s not handling it well.

More about General Hospital star Eva LaRue

Eva LaRue was born on December 27, 1966, in Long Beach, California. LaRue got into acting early, starting at age six. She also entered beauty pageants and won titles like Little Miss California in 1973, Miss American Teenager in 1983, and Miss California Empire in 1984.

LaRue has had a long career in both TV and film. She co-hosted Candid Camera from 1991 to 1992 before taking on the role of Dr. Maria Santos on All My Children, which she played from 1993 to 1997 and again from 2002 to 2005. That role earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

In 2005, she joined CSI: Miami as Natalia Boa Vista and stayed on the show until it ended in 2012. Her character was part of a major twist—she turned out to be the mole working with the FBI.

LaRue has also acted in several TV movies and shows, including playing Annette Funicello in a biopic and Teri Tanner in Netflix’s Fuller House. In 2019, she joined The Young and the Restless as Celeste Rosales and won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for her guest role.

Outside of acting, Eva LaRue is involved in several charitable causes. From 2006 to 2008, she was a spokesperson for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, motivated by the loss of her grandmother and great-grandmother to the illness.

She also supports groups like the Beckstrand Cancer Foundation and the Tahirih Justice Center, which helps immigrant women and girls affected by violence.

LaRue was married three times and has a daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan.

Watch General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

