"Blaze has a different dad" - Natalia's remark sparks fan theories about Blaze's paternity on General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital was released on April 10, 2025, and saw Sonny meet Natalia to talk about Sidwell. Previously, Sonny and Natalia grew closer when their daughters were dating. Even when Kristina and Blaze broke up, Sonny and Natalia remained good friends. Sonny trusted Natalia by telling her the secret of his heart condition.

In the latest episode, things took a shocking turn when Sonny spotted Natalia talking to Sidwell at the Metro Court. While Natalia tried to defend herself when Sonny asked her about Sidwell, she later admitted that Sidwell was her ex-husband, and that they had a son, Marco, together.

As Natalia revealed having a son with Sidwell, fans of the ABC soap opera took to social media to discuss her daughter, Blaze's paternity. While addressing the latest developments on General Hospital, they shared their opinions about Blaze's parents.

Fans wondered if Blaze had a different father, as others questioned what Natalia had told Sonny about her daughter, Alison "Blaze" Rogers.

"Natalia just told Sonny that the only good thing to come from her marriage to Sidwell was their son. What about her daughter?!" a fan said.

A fan post saying that Blaze has a different father (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Blaze's paternity. While a netizen agreed that Blaze has a different father in the show's storyline, another pointed out that Blaze is not Sidwell's daughter, as all of Natalia's children have different fathers.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

As Natalia revealed that she shared a son named Marco with Sidwell, viewers speculated who could be Blaze's father. One fan mentioned that Natalia had an affair, and Blaze was the outcome of it. On the other hand, another viewer noted that Natalia's daughter might have a different father than her son.

Fans voice their opinions about Blaze's parents (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on April 11, 2025, Alexis officially hired Diane as her lawyer. This was after she revealed the truth that Kristina had accidentally caused Ric and Elizabeth's car crash while trying to hurt Ava.

Diane warned that Kristina could end up in prison and suggested that she needed to visit a mental health facility. She also advised Kristina to earn Molly's forgiveness. Although Alexis was heartbroken after learning about Kristina's fate, she eventually agreed.

Meanwhile, Carly confronted Willow about her relationship with Drew. She accused Willow of betraying Michael. She also made it clear that Willow should not be anywhere near her kids.

Nina called Jason and tried to calm things down, and when Jason arrived, he stopped Carly from slapping Willow. He shouted at them and asked them to leave. However, Willow made it clear that she was not walking away from her life with Drew.

Later, in General Hospital, Curtis informed Portia that he was worried about Drew's true intentions, especially with Kai's surgery coming up. Although Portia said that she trusted the procedure, Curtis remained skeptical about the situation.

In the meantime, Anna asked Emma to tell the truth about her life. After unlocking the sealed records, Anna discovered that Emma had broken into a lab to rescue animals, but ended up hitting a guard. When Anna figured out that the university had covered it up, Emma said she was scared of letting Anna down.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

