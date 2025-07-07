What role does Jermaine Rivers play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Jermaine Rivers became a new addition to Genoa as Damian Kane. He was first introduced indirectly through Holden, who pretended to be Damiane and Amy's son in his absence. However, in a shocking revelation aired on February 3, 2025, the reality about Holden had finally been revealed. He was merely a decoy until the real Damian Kane arrived.
Set in the fictional city of Genoa, The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. First premiering in 1973, the soap opera has been on the air for over five decades now. The storyline revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families, like the Winters, the Newmans, the Abbotts, and a few more.
Here's everything to know about the character of Damian Kane on The Young and the Restless
Damian Kane is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. He enters the picture as a wealthy and level-headed businessman with connections to major corporations. He is the son of Amy Lewis and Nathan Hastings, thus making him a half-brother to Nate Hastings.
His arrival marks a turning point for The Young and the Restless. Damian's narrative begins with a dramatic reconciliation with his dying mother, Amy. His appearance in Genoa City is characterized by a struggle between doubt and contained animosity.
As the story progresses, Damian's tough exterior begins to crack, opening the door for repairing relationships with his mother, Amy, and even Nate. Upon his arrival, he also got involved with Lily Winters. Most recently, it was known that he was involved with a mysterious billionaire named Aristotle Dumas.
Further on The Young and the Restless, Lily offered him a position at Winters. In exchange, she asked him to get her a meeting with Aristotle Dumas. However, he deflected the conversation and expressed that she wouldn't be interested in talking.
Eventually, it was revealed that Aristotle Dumas, the mysterious billionaire, is none other than Cane Ashby, Lily Winter's ex-husband. This has brought some drama, as Cane still possesses feelings for Lily, and he also has plans to take over Genoa's major companies, including Winters. Recently, Cane also got jealous when Holden revealed Lily's getting close to Damian Kane
Here's everything to know about Jermaine Rivers
Jermaine Lateef Rivers is an American actor who was born on September 22, 1973. Aside from daytime television, as per Soap Hub, Rivers served 20 years in the U.S. Army. Upon retirement from military life, he moved into acting, landing roles in both television and film. He is best recognized for his role as Shatter in the Fox/Marvel show The Gifted.
His other television credits include guest spots on MacGyver, Devious Maids, Sweet Magnolias, and If Loving You Is Wrong. His film credits include Den of Thieves, Hangman, and more. He's also a published writer. His series, The Nemesis Chronicles, has been well-received.
