What role did Judith Chapman play on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Judith Chapman is widely recognized by soap opera fans for her role as Gloria Abbott Bardwell on The Young and the Restless. She joined the popular soap opera in 2005. The role was previously played by Joan Van Ark. Chapman remained a recurring presence on the show for several years and continues to make guest appearances.

Gloria was a bold and unpredictable character with complex family dynamics, yet she was consistently ambitious. She was involved in many high-stakes dramas within Genoa City. Chapman’s portrayal helped establish Gloria as a memorable figure in The Young and the Restless’ long-running history.

Judith Chapman portrays Gloria Abbott Bardwell on The Young and the Restless. She was introduced as the mother of Michael Baldwin and Kevin Fisher, and her entrance made an impact in Genoa City.

Gloria soon gained a reputation for her drive to rise up the social scale and her interference in the lives of her sons and others. Chapman took over the role in 2005, adding depth to a character who operated on the boundary between comedy and emotional sensitivity.

Despite her flaws and schemes, Gloria was a protective and devoted mother. Her bond with Michael was especially complex because of her impulsive behavior, but he loved and defended her.

Meanwhile, Gloria was often seen as a source of emotional support for Kevin. She had gone to great lengths to protect Kevin, sometimes bending the law or getting involved in dangerous schemes. Though her actions were not always wise, they were usually rooted in a desire to see her sons succeed and be happy.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 11, 2017, Chapman reflected on her relationship with her on-screen sons, saying:

“Some of my most memorable times were the earlier days with Gloria making peace, especially with Michael. She had a lot of issues to sort out with her children. They didn’t like her. There was a lot of high drama and a lot of emotion.”

One of Gloria's most notable storylines involved her marriage to the wealthy John Abbott. The marriage caused tension in the Abbott family, who felt that she was after his money. Her presence caused tension in Jabot Cosmetics and the Abbott home.

Following John’s death, Gloria fought legal battles over his estate. Her attempts to hold onto his legacy further strained her relationships, and her schemes only deepened Jack's suspicions.

In a Soap Central interview on September 2, 2021, Chapman offered insights into her character on The Young and the Restless, stating:

"There is always that trepidation, like, ‘oh my god’, [about hiring Gloria] but maybe this time Gloria won't screw up and will make everybody proud. Gloria is a train wreck most of the time, and no matter what mishaps or whatever it is she is up to, that train is always heading straight to a mountain, full speed ahead – and the magic is that the mountain always parts, and she is able to sail through!"

The life and career of Judith Chapman

Judith Chapman (Image via Getty)

Judith Chapman is a veteran American actress best known for her work in daytime television. Born on November 15, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, she began her career in the 1970s with roles in prime-time dramas and films before transitioning to soap operas.

She gained recognition on shows like As the World Turns, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. In 2005, she joined The Young and the Restless as Gloria Abbott Bardwell. In a Soap Opera Digest interview dated January 11, 2017, she spoke about her character's return that year:

“It was so familiar, so comfortable. It was like, ‘Hey baby! Let’s shoot this thing.’ And the instant intimacy of being onstage with everybody…. There’s such an affection between ‘my sons’ and me and Tracey Bregman [Lauren].

She continued:

"That was the thing coming back to the show that I realized I missed most; these intimate relationships I had with the actors I work with and the entire cast.”

