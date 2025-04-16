What role does Karen Huger play on Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

The "Grand Dame" of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Karen Huger, made a notable appearance on the brand new CBS soap, Beyond the Gates, on February 24, 2025.

The reality TV star played the role of a guest at the country club, who was sitting next to Hayley Lawson (Marquita Goings).

The scene showed Huger making faces when Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) confronted Hayley and slapped her in the face. Huger then delivered the now-famous line, "Welcome to Fairmont Crest," accompanied by a signature finger snap.

Details of Huger's soap debut have been kept under wraps for months. Whether she'll return for a bigger role and longer Beyond the Gates airtime in the future remains unknown.

Beyond the Gates stars react to Karen Huger's cameo

Beyond the Gates fans were not the only ones impressed by Karen Huger's cameo. The show's cast members, Tamara Tunie and Daphnee Duplaix, admitted they were big fans of Huger's performance, though they didn't know much about her at first.

"I’ll be transparent, I didn’t know who she was when she came on the set," Tunie (Anita Dupree) told Us Weekly in February 2025. "So I asked, and they’re like, ‘Oh, she’s from The [Real] Housewives of Potomac."

On the other hand, Duplaix (Nicole Dupree) finds Huger's line iconic.

"She was hysterical," the actress noted. "Every time I watched that scene, it’s like she stole a scene."

Both actresses agree that Huger pulled focus and definitely "upstaged" the cast. Meanwhile, fans can expect to see other cameos in Beyond the Gates. Duplaix hinted at appearances from actress Cady McClain and General Hospital legend Jon Lindstrom.

More about Beyond the Gates fan favorite Karen Huger

Before her Beyond the Gates cameo, Karen Huger had been dealing with some controversies. On February 26, 2025, the RHOP star was officially sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended for her ongoing drunk driving case.

Prior to her sentencing, Huger clarified the situation in a pre-taped video that aired on January 31, 2025.

"No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear," she maintained. "This is very frightening but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident. I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt."

Meanwhile, Huger's RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant gave an update on the reality star after she was sentenced to prison. The reality star revealed she's been in contact with Huger's husband, Ray, since her co-star's arrest.

"I have reached out to Ray. He’s keeping the circle that’s going to be contacting Karen very tight. As of right now, I’m not on it," she revealed on the March 5, 2025 episode of SiriusXM radio show. "But he’s open."

What's next for Karen Huger and RHOP?

Karen Huger's time in prison brought her reality TV career to a temporary halt. According to PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Potomac won't pause filming while she's serving her sentence. Apparently, the production will proceed with its upcoming 10th season without Huger.

Despite that, Huger could still return in the future, especially if her sentence is reduced even further.

This move was a far cry from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which famously paused filming after Teresa Giudice served 11 months in prison.

While Huger may not appear in season 10, she is expected to still be brought up in some episodes. Apparently, Bryant would be open to filming a visit to Huger in jail if producers get clearance.

Meanwhile, Wendy Osefo shared with PEOPLE in February 2025 that she wishes Huger well and keeps praying for her. She also believes that RHOP can continue without her.

"With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” Osefo said. "Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong."

Huger was one of the original cast members of RHOP, which premiered in January 2016. The series features a group of women living in and around the affluent Maryland suburb.

