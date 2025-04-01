What role did Kim Delaney play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Kim Delaney has had a short yet impactful stint on General Hospital. Originally played by Demi Moore, Jackie Templeton easily became one with Delaney. The actress added her own twist to the character from October 2020 to June 2021.

The sharp-witted investigative journalist returned to Port Charles in 2020 and immediately got tangled in complicated situations. Jackie's arrival reignited unfinished business with her ex-husband, Gregory Chase, and their son, Harrison Chase.

The most unforgettable storylines of Jackie Templeton on General Hospital

Before her return, Jackie had a romantic history with Gregory's son, Hamilton Finn. This sparked a complicated love triangle, eventually leading to a paternity scandal on General Hospital.

Apparently, Jackie had a one-night stand with Finn before getting hitched to Gregory. This raised suspicions about the paternity of Harrison. The doubts surrounding Harrison's biological father created turmoil within the family. Later, it was confirmed that Gregory is, in fact, Harrison's real father.

Aside from family drama, Jackie also faced challenges in her career. Her fearless investigation and reporting on the dangerous drug kingpin Cyrus Renault have put her in danger. Her involvement in the case definitely made an impact on Port Charles.

Delaney made a sudden exit from General Hospital in June 2021. At the time, Jackie fled Port Charles and presumed to have taken a new task elsewhere. Since then, fans have been hoping to see more of Delaney in future episodes.

More about Kim Delaney

Kim Delaney, an Irish-American, was born on November 29, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in a lively household with her parents, Joan and Jack Delaney, and four brothers.

While in high school, Delaney worked as a model for the Elite agency. After graduating, she pursued a modeling career in New York and studied acting with William Esper.

Kim Delaney last appeared on General Hospital in 2021 (Image via Getty)

Her first acting job was a stint as the innocent teenager, Jenny Gardner Nelson, on All My Children. She played the role from August 1981 to August 1984 and landed her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 1983.

Aside from General Hospital, Delaney also starred as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, in which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also had roles in Philly, CSI: Miami, Army Wives, and Tour of Duty.

Kim Delaney's latest controversy

Delaney is currently involved in a shocking controversy. According to TMZ, the former General Hospital actress was arrested on Saturday, March 29, at her Los Angeles home alongside her partner, James Morgan.

Delaney was reportedly charged with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury. However, a spokesperson for the Marina Del Ray Sheriff's Station told People that the actress was brought in for assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, her partner, Morgan, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Apparently, Delaney and Morgan got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Paramedics were reportedly called to the scene to check if the couple was injured.

As of March 30, the two are reportedly still in custody. Delaney's next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1.

This isn't the first time Delaney has faced legal charges. In 2002, the actress was arrested for drunk driving in Malibu. More than two decades later, in 2024, she faced a lawsuit from a motorcyclist who alleged she fled the scene of an accident in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, General Hospital fans were surprised upon hearing the news of Delaney and Morgan's altercation. Delaney has been very vocal about her love for Morgan, as seen on her Instagram updates.

A few weeks before the incident, the General Hospital actress shared a romantic photo with Morgan, calling it "pure love." Another post from January 2025 featured Delaney and Morgan looking smitten with each other.

