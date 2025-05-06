What role does Lauren Buglioli play in Beyond the Gates? Character details explored

American actress Lauren Buglioli portrays the character of Vanessa McBride on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. Vanessa hails from a powerful family and is a successful businesswoman herself. Apart from being a real estate agent, she's a friend of Dani Dupree.

Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to the list of daytime television series in over twenty years. Its plot is set in a fictional gated society that is located just outside of Washington, D.C.,The Fairmont Crest. This community caters to the affluent Black families, with a focus on the Duprees.

Here's everything to know about Lauren Buglioli's character, Vanessa McBride, on Beyond the Gates

The character of Vanessa McBride is introduced as a real estate agent and a friend/neighbor of Dani Dupree. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Doug McBride, a cardiac surgeon with a gambling addiction. Together, they have twins, who are in college.

On Beyond the Gates, Vanessa has currently drifted from her husband and found comfort in the arms of her gym trainer Diago. Prior to this, Vanessa also used an escort agency, owned by Joey Armstrong, to have company around her. She is also a close friend of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, who is one of the leading characters on the soap opera.

Vanessa's affair with the country club's fitness Trainer Diago has caused some significant issues on the show. Viewers are aware that Doug has a gambling addiction and a huge debt to pay to Joey, who also owns a casino.

As seen in the latest episodes, Doug overbooks himself as a surgeon, as he is drowning in debt. When Vanessa comes to meet him at the hospital, she finds out about his busy schedule. During a surgery, Doug's hand starts to shiver, causing the death of the patient. He eventually gets hospitalized and Vanessa comes to meet him, blaming herself for his unhealthy work life.

At the hospital, Joey also meets Doug, and discusses about his debt. There, Vanessa has a brief encounter with Joey, whom she recognizes from the escort agency. Joey has been eying Vanessa for a while, he is also colluding with Randy to make things difficult for Doug at the casino.

Later, during a dinner, Doug confesses his gambling addiction to Vanessa and comes out clean, before anyone else reveals this to her.

More about Beyond the Gates star Lauren Buglioli

Lauren Buglioli is an American actress and producer born on January 7, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. According to her interview with Voyage ATL magazine in December 2018, she spent her adolescent years in London. She was fascinated by the entertainment industry from a young age and starred in several films, TV series, and theater productions. She holds a degree Early Childhood Education and Special Education from NYU.

Apart from portraying the character of Vanesaa McBride on Beyond the Gates, the actress has been a part of other projects like FBI, First Wives Club, Vebdetta, White Elephant, Bad Monkey, Florida Man, A Jazzman's Blues, Queen, Dynasty, Shane, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network or Paramount+.

