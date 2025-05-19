What role did Lexi Ainsworth play on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

The American actress Lexi Ainsworth portrayed Kristina Corinthos-Davis on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Kristina is the daughter of Alexis Davis and mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Initially, Alexis hid the real paternity from Sonny and convinced him it was Ned Aston's because of his dangerous life. However, later it was revealed that Sonny is her father and not Ned.

Ad

General Hospital is the longest-running American daytime television soap opera that first premiered on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, the soap opera revolves around the lives, relationships, and dramatic events surrounding the General Hospital and the influential families of the town. Notably, the Quartermaines, the Spencers, and the Corinthos family.

Here's everything about the character of Kristina Corinthos-Davis on the General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Kristina Corinthos-Davis is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. She was introduced in 2003 and was originally played by Kara and Shelby Hoffman. Over the years, several actors have portrayed the role. Lexi Ainsworth took over in 2009 but left the show in 2011 for a brief period. She returned in 2015 and remained until she departed from Port Charles in 2023. The role is currently being played by Kate Mansi.

Kristina was born earlier than expected, and Alexis hid this from Sonny and told him that she was Ned Aston's daughter. However, she had to reveal that Sonny is her real father when Kristina is diagnosed with leukemia, and only he could save her life with Sam McCall's stem cells.

Ad

Later, Kristina and Sonny develop a relationship, and Kristina also poses as one of the bridesmaids at Sonny's wedding with Brenda Barrett. She also caught the bouquet at the reception and joked with Eathen that she would marry him soon. Kristina's relationship with Eathan has been full of roller coasters. The two had an on-and-off-again relationship.

While Ethan married Maya, Kristina thought that their marriage was simply for business, and it was all a setup. Things got complicated when Kristina went to the Dominican Republic with Ethan. However, they finally broke up when things got more complicated. Over the years, Kristina also had other romantic entanglements with Trey Mitchell, Parker Forsyth, and a few more.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Lexi Ainsworth from General Hospital

Ad

Lexi Ainsworth is an American actress born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 28, 1992. Lexi had a keen interest in the world of drama from a young age. She started dancing, which paved her way to her very role in the Equity production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Her first performance intrigued her interest in acting, thereafter, she went to New York for an acting camp and secured her first commercial for a Barbie Ad.

Ad

To explore more about acting and brush her skills, she got, enrolled in, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's Shakespeare Program in London for a course on the same. Apart from playing Kristina on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, she has been part of several other movies and TV series, like Wild Child, Gilmore Girls, Major Crimes, Shameless, A Girl Like Her, Chosen, Ground Zero, iCarly, So This Is Christmas, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More