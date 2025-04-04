What role did Michael Sutton play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Michael Sutton is best known for playing Stone Cates on General Hospital. Introduced in 1993, Stone was a troubled teen and the younger brother of Jagger Cates. His storyline took a tragic turn when he was diagnosed with HIV and later died of AIDS.

Ad

Sutton’s performance earned him a 1996 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He later made cameo appearances in 2010 and 2017 as the deceased Stone.

Michael Sutton at State Of Mind with Maurice Benard (Image via State Of Mind with Maurice Benard/Youtube)

Storylines of Stone Cates on General Hospital

Stone Cates' time on the show may not be that long, but he's had memorable arcs that made an impact. His romantic relationship with Robin Scorpio is one of the most unforgettable storylines for Sutton's character.

Ad

Trending

Stone and Robin developed strong feelings for each other despite their different backgrounds—Robin being from a prominent family, while Stone was a street kid taken in by Sonny Corinthos.

Stone Cates and Robin Scorpio on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Another compelling plot was Stone's relationship with Sonny in General Hospital. The mob boss has a soft spot for Stone, treating him as a younger brother.

Ad

Stone's battle with AIDS

Perhaps the most memorable storyline was Stone's AIDS journey. At the time, the subject was still taboo and rarely featured on daytime TV.

Stone contracted HIV from his drug-addict ex-girlfriend, Crystal. After he learned he was positive, Stone refused to sleep with Robin out of fear that she'd get infected, too. However, it was too late, given she also tested positive for HIV.

Fans saw Stone's health decline as he battled the disease. As it progressed to AIDS, Stone's vision started to fail. On the day of his death, he told Robin to stand near the window. His eyes slowly focused, and he saw a glimpse of Robin before he took his last breath.

Ad

Ad

A memorial for Stone was held at Sonny's penthouse. He was then cremated, and his ashes were dropped off the bridge into the water. This reminded Robin of the time Stone went bungee jumping off the same spot.

Meanwhile, Robin's battle with the disease made her an advocate for HIV/AIDS education on and off camera.

Stone's legacy lives on

Despite being dead, Stone made several appearances on General Hospital. In September 2010, he showed up to help Robin when she was trapped in a well. Then, in August 2017, Stone made another return when Sonny was shot and dumped in a dumpster.

Ad

And in March 2024, his name came up when his brother, Jagger, confronted Sonny, accusing him of using damaged kids like Karen and Stone.

More about Michael Sutton

Michael Sutton was born in Los Angeles on June 18, 1970. He earned a degree in Film Production, completing his bachelor's at Cal State University Northridge in 1992.

Ad

Sutton was also the president of Ardustry Entertainment in 2005 and a founding member of the Next Generation Council for the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Aside from General Hospital, he's had roles in Inventing Abbotts, Error in Judgement, Dark Prince: The True Story of Dracula, Hyper Sonic, and Against All Evidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback