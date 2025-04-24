What role does Nathan Owens play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Nathan Owens played the role of Cameron Davis on Days of Our Lives. The actor took over the role in October 2012, replacing actor Schuyler Yancey. Owens portrayed Cameron until 2013.

Cameron was first introduced as a physician and the half-brother of Lexie Carver. As a doctor at Salem, he was portrayed as dedicated to his patients. However, it wasn't long until his reputation was tarnished after his love interest, Abigail Deveraux, uncovered his secret.

Cameron was leading a double life on Days of Our Lives. Aside from being a doctor, he secretly worked as a male stripper. Cameron wanted to make more money to pay off his mother's debts.

Days of Our Lives: A glimpse at Cameron Davis' character

Cameron Davis, portrayed by Nathan Owens on Days of Our Lives, only stayed on the show for a short time, but he's relationship with Abigail was one of the highlights of his character.

As mentioned above, Cameron's secret double life took a toll on his relationship with Abigail. But the final straw for the couple was Chad DiMera.

On Days of Our Lives, Chad has been very vocal about his feelings for Abigail. Both Chad and Cameron agreed to give her time to figure out which guy she wanted to be with.

However, Chad had an accident and hit his head. Cameron insisted he have it checked out, especially after seeing signs of a brain tumor on his scan. Later, it was confirmed that Chad didn't have a tumor, but he told Cameron that he did have one.

Feeling sorry for Chad, Cameron backed off Abigail and urged her to spend more time with him. However, it was later revealed that Chad didn't really have a tumor.

Chad told Abigail the truth, which signaled the end of their relationship on Days of Our Lives. She then confronted Cameron about sacrificing for Chad and not fighting for their love. Shortly after that, Cameron accepted a job offer and left Salem.

More about Nathan Owens

Nathan Owens was born on March 9, 1984, in Daly City, California. He started as a model, appearing in commercial and print campaigns for GQ, Vuori, Gap, Polo, Izod, Tommy Hilfiger, J.Crew, Peter Millar, Sperry, Tommy Bahama, and Abercrombie and Fitch. He was also the second African-American to be in a fragrance promotion for Polo Ralph Lauren Big Pony.

Owens moved to Los Angeles after booking a hosting position for 1st Look on NBC. He then landed an acting gig for Rihanna's California King Bed music video. He also appeared in Nicki Minaj's music video for Va Va Voom.

In 2012, it was announced that Owens would be a recast of Cameron Davis. He made his last appearance on Days of Our Lives in 2013. Currently, Owens is on a recurring contract with The Young and the Restless as Holden Novak.

