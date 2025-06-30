What role did Penn Badgley play on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Penn Badgley played the role of Phillip Chancellor IV (also known as Chance) on The Young and the Restless. Badgley portrayed the character from 2000 to 2001. Chance's role on the CBS soap opera was one of Badgley's earliest appearances on daytime television. This role established a solid foundation for his long and successful acting career.

Badgley's brief stint on The Young and the Restless came to an end when he decided to quit the show. After the actor's exit, Chance's character was written off for a while when Nina left Genoa City with Phillip. Despite being absent from the show for a few years, Chance returned to the show as an army veteran in 2009.

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Phillip Chance Chancellor's character was introduced as the son of Phillip Chancellor III and Nina Webster. Throughout his tenure on the show, he was presented as the heir and successor to Chancellor Industries.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Phillip Chance Chancellor's character

Phillip Chancellor IV, also known as Chance, was initially portrayed by American actor Penn Badgley from 2000 to 2001. After Badgley decided to depart from the show, actor John Driscoll took over Chance's role.

Since then, several actors have played the role of Chance Chancellor over the years on the CBS daytime drama. Actor Donny Boaz started playing the role in 2019. When he decided to exit the show in February 2021, actor Conner Floyd debuted as Chance Chancellor in November 2021.

In the storyline, Chance, being the son of Nina and Phillip Chancellor III, was showcased as the heir to Chancellor Industries. When his father passed away, his mother, Nina, eventually got married to Ryan McNeil, whom Chance thought to be his real father.

Later, Chance was unhappy when Ryan left Nina to be with Tricia Dennison. Nina then convinced Chance to spend some time with his stepfather and Tricia to get to know them. When Ryan left Tricia to be with Victoria Newman, Chance and Nina decided to move to Los Angeles.

Considering the current plot dynamics revolving around Chance Chancellor, Cane had invited Chance to his party in France. When actor Conner Floyd, who played Chance's character on the show, announced his plans to depart from the show, the writers decided to scrap Chance's character.

The spoilers of the show revealed that Chance's sudden invitation to France would stir suspicions. It was disclosed that Cane wanted Chance around him because he was a cop. He wanted Chance to protect him from the upcoming dangers. However, the spoilers suggested that Chance would be killed while trying to protect Cane, marking an end to his character.

More about Penn Badgley's life and career

American actor Penn Badgley was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 1, 1986. Daytime fans recognized him for his performances as Joe Goldberg on the Netflix psychological thriller series You, Dan Humphrey on the CW teen drama series Gossip Girl, and Phillip Chance Chancellor IV on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Besides playing Chance's character on The Young and the Restless, Badgley appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to his acting portfolio. Badgley's fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Adam Green's Aladdin, Easy A, John Tucker Must Die, The Twilight Zone, What I Like About You, Do Over, and The Nightmare Room.

Penn was also featured in the music video titled The Boy Is Mine (2024) by Ariana Grande.

The actor earned a prestigious nomination for the Young Artist Award in 2001 for Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series: Young Actor, for acing the role of Phillip Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless. In 2019, he won the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the category of Best Villain for his role on You.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

