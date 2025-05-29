What role did Rena Sofer play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Rena Sofer played the role of Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful, a character introduced in 2013. As a jewelry designer and the mother of Wyatt Spencer, Quinn was central to many major storylines. She was known for her strong personality and often unpredictable behavior.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on March 10, 2020, Sofer said the following about her character:

"The first couple of years were really just finding my feet in this character. She wasn’t well-defined, other than being Wyatt’s mom. She was just this blank page, and it was fun to decide what she stands up for and what she cares about and who she cares about and who she doesn’t."

Quinn was portrayed both as a manipulative antagonist and a woman seeking love and stability. Her most notable relationship was with Eric Forrester, a romance that stirred controversy within the Forrester family. Sofer’s character was a significant presence on The Bold and the Beautiful for nearly a decade.

Rena Sofer played Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn Fuller debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful on July 12, 2013. She was a jewelry designer and the owner of Quinn Artisan Jewelers in Los Angeles. She was brought in as the mother of Wyatt Spencer.

She was at the center of Wyatt's life, facilitating a business deal with Hope Logan's fashion line at Forrester Creations. Quinn had short-term affairs with Bill Spencer, and Deacon Sharpe, whom she later married.

Her behavior often turned extreme, most notably when she kidnapped Liam after he suffered a concussion and convinced him they were married. Though arrested, she was not prosecuted. Quinn later pursued and married Eric Forrester, despite strong opposition from his family.

After Eric suffered a medical crisis, Quinn was revealed to have power of attorney and briefly served as interim CEO of Forrester Creations. Her marriage to Eric faced challenges. She had an emotional affair with Ridge Forrester and a later physical relationship with Carter Walton.

Brooke Logan opposed Eric's marriage to Quinn. She believed Quinn was manipulating him. Their rivalry intensified when Brooke discovered Quinn's affair with Ridge and later when Quinn uncovered Brooke’s connection with Eric.

In the interview with Soap Opera Digest on March 10, 2020, Sofer commented on Quinn and Brooke's rivalry on The Bold and the Beautiful:

“I think anybody who has watched Quinn for the last seven years knows you don’t mess with her. I can’t tell you how much people constantly come at me on Instagram: ‘When are we going to see the old Quinn? I miss the old Quinn.’ So, it’s fun to have these moments come up. Brooke is out of her mind, and I mean that in the nicest sense."

"It takes a lot of gall for Brooke to stand in front of somebody like Quinn and say to Eric, ‘You need to divorce her. She’s bad for you.’ I enjoy the fact that instead of Quinn being mean or jealous, it’s Brooke who is out of line, and Quinn’s having to again defend her territory," she added.

Eventually, Eric began an affair with Donna Logan, which Quinn discovered using a heart monitor bracelet. When she confronted him, Eric accepted the affair and urged Quinn to go after Carter. She interrupted Carter’s wedding to Paris Buckingham, and they reunited. Sofer’s nine-year tenure on The Bold and the Beautiful ended with Quinn’s final appearance on the show on August 29, 2022.

The life and career of Rena Sofer

Rena Sofer is an accomplished American actress with a career spanning over three decades in television and film. She rose to fame with her Emmy-winning role as Lois Cerullo on General Hospital. In 2013, she joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Quinn Fuller and left in 2022.

Sofer went on to appear in a wide range of popular series, including Melrose Place, Seinfeld, Friends, NCIS, 24, and Heroes. She also held recurring roles in shows like Just Shoot Me! and Coupling, and appeared in TV films and feature films such as Keeping the Faith and A Stranger Among Us.

