What role did Victor Webster play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Victor Webster guest-starred on Days of Our Lives briefly during 1999-2000 as Nicholas Alamain, a character based on some of the soap's more sensational family histories. His appearance was the adult revamp of a character introduced in the early 1990s and thus connected to the Alamain and Manning family histories.

Nicholas is the son of Carly Manning and Lawrence Alamain, two of the show's showstoppers of its earlier storylines.

Webster's take had the character returning to Salem after being away for years in real time, where Nicholas was trying to find out about his past and try to reconnect with the mother he barely knew.

Nicholas's complicated family history in Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Alamain initially surfaced in 1992, played by boy actor Erik von Detten. Nicholas’s early storylines were complex—he was raised by his aunt, Vivian Alamain, who concealed the truth about his biological parents.

He was implicated in the on-purpose death of Lisanne Gardner at one time, further adding to his angst-filled early years.

These happenings paved the way for the return of the character as an adult. Nicholas returned to Salem in 1999, portrayed by Victor Webster. Nicholas's return enabled the program to develop long-term emotional deficits between him and Carly, who had also returned to the canvas during the same time.

Webster's time as Nicholas

During his time on the Days of Our Lives, Webster's Nicholas became pulled into personal and family drama. One of the central aspects of his journey was reconciling with Carly and working through the emotional aftermath of their separation.

This relationship provided viewers with insight into Nicholas's identity struggle and trust issues.

He also became embroiled in a brief romance plot with Kate Roberts, further integrating him into the larger Salem social world. Moreover, Nicholas was a participant in one of Vivian Alamain's schemes for revenge, targeting Stefano DiMera specifically during a plotline that played out in mid-1999.

His presence also helped to reaffirm the Alamain family's presence on the playing field of Salem's power structure, even as other legacy families such as the DiMeras and Hortons still ruled large arcs.

Nicholas wasn't a main villain or hero, but rather an ethically ambiguous character informed by his heritage.

Although not prominently featured in action-oriented storylines, his dramatic scenes with Carly contributed depth of drama to the show during this time. Their relationship was characterized by reluctance, resentment, and ultimately, efforts at healing.

Return and exit from the show

Webster’s time on Days of Our Lives ended in 2000, with Nicholas written out of the series. However, the character did return more than a decade later. In 2011, Nicholas briefly reappeared, first through voiceover appearances by Jackson Davis in April.

Later, through an on-screen return played by Cody Longo between August and September. While his returns were short-term and did not result in long-term story arcs, they provided a nod to Nicholas's status in the show's history and dynamics.

Victor Webster's legacy in Days of Our Lives

Victor Webster's performances as Nicholas Alamain brought closure to early '90s storylines and restored connections to the show's larger narrative. Though the role was fairly short-term, it enriched the emotional background of Carly Manning as well as the Alamain family.

Nicholas has not been back to Days of Our Lives since 2011, but the character remains a part of its rich legacy—available to return whenever future storylines demand it.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

