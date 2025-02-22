Which role did Patty Weaver play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Actress Patty Weaver was a former member of the cast of Days of Our Lives and played the role of Trish Clayton on the popular soap. She was introduced as the character in 1976 and played the role for six years till her exit in 1982. She has not reprised the role since then.

Weaver is an American actress most prominently known for playing the role of Gina Roma on The Young and the Restless from 1982 to 2005. She was then switched from contract to recurring status and made her last appearance on the soap in 2023.

Apart from the soap world, the actress began her career by guest-starring on many television shows. These included Maude and All in the Family. Weaver is also active in comedy and has opened for Bob Newhart, Don Rickles, Jerry Lewis, and George Burns in Las Vegas. Before starting to act, Weaver formed a band named The Loved Ones and released many music albums.

Who is Trish Clayton on Days of Our Lives? Character arc explored

A still of Trish and David from Days of Our Lives (Image via Getty / NBC)

Trish Clayton arrived in Salem in the early 1970s with her mother Jeri and stepfather Jack. She became an overnight sensation at the Doug’s Place nightclub. In 1975, Trish wanted a break from her family’s presence, so she moved into an apartment with Mike Horton.

In 1976, the character's main storyline began when her stepfather Jack Clayton revealed he was not Trish's biological father. It was actually a man named Jim Stanhope. Trish set out to find Jim, hoping to connect with him. However, Jim did not accept her as his daughter, leaving Trish emotional and upset.

In 1977, Trish's stepfather Jack became obsessed with her. He even started behaving erratically and dangerously, showing up to Trish’s apartment and attacking her. Luckily, Mike Horton returned to prevent any lasting damage. During the ensuing struggle, Trish accidentally hits Jack fatally, causing his death.

This pushed Trish to the brink, and she developed two split personalities. After much drama and a full-fledged court case, Trish was eventually cleared of the murder charges. It was proved that she had been suffering from years of mistreatment by Jack and that the murder was self-defense.

In 1977, Trish and David Banning married after an unexpected pregnancy, and Trish gave birth to their son Scotty. However, they broke apart by 1978. Trish returned to Salem in 1979, only to find that David had moved on. Due to this, Trish became involved in a life of crime, involving stolen diamonds. After many misadventures, Trish realized that town life was not for her. She left Salem to pursue a proper career in singing and has not appeared on screen since then.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

