Who is Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Chloe Lane had been a part of Days of Our Lives since 1999. Her storylines on the soap opera had taken her through orphanages, opera houses, and love triangles.

The character, portrayed by Nadia Bjorlin, was seen exiting the canvas back in October 2023. This left viewers with many unanswered questions about Lane's next chapter, particularly with Philip Kiriakis and others connected to Nicole Walker's family.

Given Chloe's personal history of dramatic change, in addition to the physical transformation, the most recent narrative involving her came to a stop with a blend of self-reflection and unresolved tension. Those who have followed her story may be aware that she was being harassed on the show as "Ghoul Girl".

Who is Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives?

Chloe Lane first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1999, arriving in Salem as a troubled teen from an orphanage. She later found out that Nancy Wesley was her biological mother, thus beginning a growing but dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship.

She showed up at school in goth clothing, which led her peers to label her as "Ghoul Girl" and an "outcast". Chloe tended to herself until Belle Black and Philip Kiriakis came into the picture.

After a makeover at the school dance, her classmates saw a different side of her for the first time. They first looked at a new Chloe, now confident and embracing her natural beauty instead of her previous choice of clothing on Days of Our Lives.

Chloe's love interests had always been a focal point of her arc. While she originally started dating Philip Kiriakis, she developed a strong bond with Brady Black. They got married in 2005, but she ultimately suffered due to Brady's addiction issues.

After returning to Salem, Chloe's romantic interests became intertwined with different high-profile affairs, marriages, and betrayals. She started dating Lucas Roberts, and later Daniel Jonas, with whom she had a son, Parker.

Chloe also had an affair with Philip after she had gotten engaged to Daniel. This subsequently became a paternity scandal that caused her marriage to unravel and left her in an emotional and mental health crises.

Chloe was also a surrogate mother to Holly Jonas, Nicole Walker's daughter, also illustrating her time as a caregiver despite her very real struggles.

Her connection to Nicole continued to her latest storylines, as she helped the latter upon her intense and permanent return in 2020. Other earlier storylines saw Chloe being coerced into prostitution through blackmail, being thrusted into comas, and experiencing r*pe in multiple instances, all of which contributed to her being resilient.

During that time, Chloe had transformed into one of the most important characters in the complex Salem social network, despite her making choices that are impulsive and personally disastrous on occasion.

Chloe had always been played by Nadia Bjorlin. Nadia's portrayal of Chloe began in 1999, with some extended breaks coming off and on over two decades. Chloe Lane quietly exited Salem on Days of Our Lives in October 2023, leaving behind unresolved ties with Philip Kiriakis and a lingering presence at Basic Black.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

