Who is Chris Mckenna? Details explored as actor replaces Charles Mesure on General Hospital as Jack Brennan

Chris McKenna, the new Jack Brennan on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, is an American actor who was born on October 18, 1977. He is known for his roles in movies and TV shows. McKenna became famous for playing Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live and has also appeared in King of the Ants and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Charles Mesure left his role as Jack Brennan on General Hospital, with his last episode aired on January 30, 2025. Chris McKenna will take over the role, and his first episode will air on February 4, 2025. This change comes at an exciting time for Jack Brennan’s character, and fans are excited to see how McKenna will bring his style to the role.

McKenna is well-known for his work on soaps like One Life to Live and The Young and the Restless. As he steps into Jack Brennan’s shoes, his experience in daytime and primetime TV has already got fans talking.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A reflection on Chris McKenna's acting journey

Chris McKenna’s acting career spans over 30 years, starting with his breakout role as Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live from 1990 to 1993. This success helped him land many different roles in both movies and TV. In the film King of the Ants, his performance as Sean Crawley earned praise.

McKenna also appeared in many TV shows, such as Touched by an Angel, The Practice, and 90210, where he showed he could adapt to different roles. He also marked his presence with a recurring role as Det. Mark Harding on The Young and the Restless and his guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

McKenna’s dedication to acting and his ability to bring depth to every role have made him popular with fans and respected by his peers.

Chris McKenna as the new Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Chris McKenna's portrayal of Jack Brennan is set to bring a new and exciting energy to General Hospital. Known for his work on daytime TV, McKenna quickly connected with the cast, especially Laura Wright (Carly Spencer).

Reflecting on their chemistry read, McKenna told Soap Opera Digest—

“It was great to be back with Laura after so many years. We had a blast reading together, and it felt like we picked up right where we left off.”

McKenna’s version of Brennan is expected to add more depth and excitement, with a James Bond-style edge he’s eager to explore.

Brennan's storyline will continue to be a major part of General Hospital drama, with McKenna teasing a plot that will mix personal relationships and action-packed moments.

“This is the kind of character I’ve been playing for the past decade, but with a new twist,” McKenna shared. “It’s fun to explore this more polished version of Brennan, who still has the danger and complexity that fans love.”

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show's new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback