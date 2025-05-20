Who is Jensen Ackles? Everything to know as Days of Our Lives star takes over a new role in Countdown

Jensen Ackles is an American actor and musician who originally gained fame playing the role of Eric Brady on the long-running NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. His early work earned him several Daytime Emmy nominations, making him one of the most promising young actors. Ackles is, however, most well-known for portraying Dean Winchester on Supernatural, a role he played for 15 years.

Recently, he has taken on a new role as the lead in the crime drama series Countdown, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2025. In Countdown, Ackles stars as Mark Meachum, a Los Angeles Police Department detective who is part of a secret task force dealing with an investigation into a high-profile murder relating to Homeland Security.

The new endeavor represents another milestone in the career development of Ackles beyond fantasy and supernatural genres.

Days of Our Lives star Jensen Ackles's early years

Born on March 1, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, Jensen Ackles was raised in the neighboring city of Richardson. Notably, his father, Alan Ackles, was an actor as well. Jensen graduated from Lloyd V. Berkner High School in 1996 and headed to Los Angeles soon after to focus on acting.

Jensen Ackles' early years were spent making guest appearances on several television shows, like Mr. Rhodes and Cybill, before getting the role of Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives in 1997. His success on the soap opera garnered him fame and awards relatively early in his career, such as a Soap Opera Digest Award and several Daytime Emmy nominations.

Jensen Ackles: Key roles and career development

Following his soap opera stint, Ackles had roles in several shows, such as Dark Angel, in which he had twin roles, and Smallville, where he played the love interest of Lana Lang. His big break, though, was on Supernatural (2005–2020) alongside Jared Padalecki. The show's blend of horror, drama, and humor engaged viewers for 15 years, making it one of the longest-running sci-fi series in North America.

Apart from live-action, Ackles also provided voice work for animated films like Batman: Under the Red Hood and Batman: The Long Halloween, displaying his acting skills across different media.

Music and other ventures

Aside from acting, Days of Our Lives star Jensen Ackles has tried his hand at music as well, creating the band Radio Company with Steve Carlson. They have made three albums to date, combining rock and folk sounds. He and his wife, Danneel Ackles, also share a brewery in Texas called Family Business Beer Company, named after a reference to Supernatural's iconic tagline.

In recent years, the couple also started Chaos Machine Productions, producing The Winchesters, a Supernatural prequel show. Jensen is an executive producer and narrator for the series, enhancing his creative output.

Looking ahead with Countdown

Countdown is an upcoming crime thriller series from Amazon MGM Studios and showrunner Derek Haas. Ackles plays the role of LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is charged with solving a tangled web of conspiracy after a Homeland Security officer has been murdered. Countdown premieres on June 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes released weekly following the premiere.

This series provides Ackles with an opportunity to work within a realistic, procedural drama environment, which is a change from the fantasy and superhero franchises he's most famously associated with. The program also features Jessica Camacho and Eric Dane, along with the promise of a robust ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

