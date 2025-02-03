Who is Jesiree Dizon? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore’s reported ex-girlfriend

Shemar Moore played the role of Malcolm Winters from 1994 to 2005 on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, and he later returned for guest appearances in 2014, 2019, and 2023. His character, the charming but complicated half-brother of Neil Winters, made him a fan favorite.

Over time, Moore moved into primetime TV, starring in hit shows like Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. while still being loved by soap opera fans. Outside of acting, Moore's personal life has also been in the spotlight, especially his relationship with Jesiree Dizon. Dizon is a model, actress, and makeup artist. In early 2025, news broke that the couple had split, but they continued co-parenting their child.

Even with his success in Hollywood, Moore's role as Malcolm Winters remains one of his most memorable. Malcolm's storyline on The Young and the Restless was full of family drama, love stories, and career struggles, making him an unforgettable character. Moore has returned to the show multiple times, including for tribute episodes honoring Kristoff St. John (who played Neil Winters).

Jesiree Dizon has built a diverse career in the entertainment industry. She works as a model and has signed with big agencies like Wilhelmina Models, MGM Germany, and NTA Talent. Along with modeling, she has acted in popular TV shows like Days of Our Lives, True Blood, and Hawaii Five-0. She is also a makeup artist and runs her own business, sharing her work on social media.

Dizon and Shemar Moore became parents to a baby girl, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, on January 24, 2023. The couple first shared their excitement in a gender reveal video on Moore's Instagram. After Frankie was born, she became the center of their world, and both parents often posted special moments with her online.

Before dating Moore, Dizon was already a mother to two kids. She has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and a son named Kaiden. She often posts about them on social media, calling them her greatest blessings.

In January 2025, news came out that Moore and Dizon had ended their five-year relationship. Moore later confirmed the breakup, saying that even though they were no longer a couple, they would always be "loving friends and co-parents." He also praised Dizon, calling her an amazing woman and someone he respects.

A glance at The Young and the Restless star Shemar Moore's professional journey

Shemar Moore's career spans television, film, and modeling, making him one of the most recognizable names in entertainment. After leaving The Young and the Restless, he took on roles in primetime TV. In 2005, he joined Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan, a role that earned him widespread acclaim and kept him on the show for over a decade.

In 2017, Moore took on a new action role as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in the S.W.A.T., a CBS series. Moore also worked in movies, playing G.U.N. Agent Randall Handel in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Besides acting, he also worked as a model, signing with DNA Model Management in New York City. Additionally, he started his clothing company, Baby Girl LLC, to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

