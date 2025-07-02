Who is Louise Sorel? Everything to know as Days of Our Lives actress releases her first book

Louise Sorel, known to daytime viewers worldwide for her memorable role as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives, has been a part of the entertainment landscape for over 60 years.

Ad

Her career has spanned various platforms, including Broadway, cinema, primetime television, and several daytime soap operas. Now, at 84 years old, Sorel can add the title author to her resume with the upcoming release of her first book, If There Were No Dogs: Musings and Mutterings.

The book is a collection of her poems and prose based on her experiences growing up, her journey as a stage performer, and her lifelong love of animals.

Ad

Trending

All about Louise Sorel, who played Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives

Born Louise Jacqueline Cohen on August 6, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, Louise was the daughter of Albert J. Cohen, a movie producer, and Jeanne Sorel, a concert pianist.

Ad

Her father had a career in Hollywood, and her mother was a musician, which provided Sorel with an early orientation to the arts. She studied under and performed with musicians from the New York City Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and French at the Institut Français.

Before her film career, she began her acting career on stage in Broadway productions, such as Take Her, She's Mine, Man and Boy, The Lion in Winter, and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Ad

She made her first feature film appearance in The Party's Over in 1965. She also appeared in B.S. I Love You, Airplane II: The Sequel, Mazes and Monsters, Where the Boys Are '84, and Crimes of Passion.

Ad

She guest-starred in more than 50 series, including Star Trek, Bonanza, The Fugitive, Hawaii Five-O, The Incredible Hulk, Hart to Hart, Knots Landing, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and was a regular on The Don Rickles Show in 1972.

In daytime television, Sorel acted as Augusta Lockridge on Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1991, Judith Russell Sanders on One Life to Live from 1986 to 1987, and was a short-time cast member of Port Charles, All My Children, and Passions.

Ad

Her role as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives began ten years later in 1992 and continued in various stints until 2025. She received five Soap Opera Digest Awards for this role, with one for Outstanding Villainess, Outstanding Female Scene Stealer, Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, and Outstanding Female Showstopper.

Sorel was last seen on Days of Our Lives in April 2025, when her character Vivian shared a departure scene with Sami Brady. In an interview with Soaps.com published on October 25, 2024, she said that she has consistently returned to the show whenever asked. Her latest appearance on-screen now coincides with her transition into publishing, marking a new milestone in her career.

Ad

Days of Our Lives fame Louise Sorel published her first book

Louise Sorel's first book, If There Were No Dogs: Musings and Mutterings, will be released on August 6. The book comprises a collection of poems and prose pieces that draw on her life experiences, including her childhood, acting career, and travels around the world.

According to the book description:

"Louise's life and adventures from which this book comes have been motivated by her love of the theater, her devotion to dogs and other animals, and her many travels."

Ad

The paperback edition is available for pre-order before publication.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More