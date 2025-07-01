Who is Michael Roark? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of Days of Our Lives 

Michael Roark will be making it official as a part of the cast of Days of Our Lives, bringing a new face to the daytime drama. The news first surfaced on The Buzz on June 30, 2025, and was followed by Soap Opera Network. Though specifics regarding his role are being kept secret, a representative for the show shared with Michael Fairman TV:

"Yes, Michael Roark has been taping but won’t be seen on-air until the first week of October. No comment about the role he is playing nor the storyline in which he is involved. Stay tuned!"

Even though the essence of his character and story is not known, Roark's impending arrival has already made waves among soap opera viewers. As Days of Our Lives continues to grow with new cast members and changing plots, Roark's introduction introduces yet another layer of excitement for established viewers.

From courtroom to camera: Michael Roark's journey

Michael Roark hails from Schaumburg, Illinois, where he developed a strong interest in both academics and the performing arts from a young age. He attended Illinois State University before obtaining a law degree at the University of Florida.

In addition to acting, Roark is also a trained attorney, having been admitted to the Florida Bar in 2009. He eventually shifted to acting entirely, professing a keen interest in storytelling and the craft of acting.

Roark has also made appearances in movies such as Dolphin Tale (2011) and Magic Mike (2012), where he played minor but prominent roles.

Michael Roark's career highlights

Michael Roark has experience in soap operas. In 2016, he played Travis Crawford in The Young and the Restless. The character had a brief relationship with Victoria Newman, played by Amelia Heinle, and also spent some time working at Newman Enterprises. Although his time on the CBS daytime soap was short-lived, it exposed Roark to the daytime television audience and paved the way for further acting roles.

After leaving The Young and the Restless, Roark moved into primetime and streaming work across several genres. He has guest-starred on popular series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, The Vampire Diaries, Drop Dead Diva, and Banshee.

Most recently, Roark played Butch O'Neal in The Black Dagger Brotherhood, a six-episode streaming series based on J.R. Ward's successful paranormal romance novels. The show, which premiered earlier this month on PassionFlix, quickly gained fans of the original novels and new viewers.

In a recent Instagram update to the show's devoted fans, Roark penned:

"To BDB Fans: Butch is not mine, he belongs to YOU. Thanks for the support, I DO see all the love. Next episode drops tomorrow. “Gawt it Sweet’haht!? Good."

What's ahead for Michael Roark?

With Days of Our Lives staying silent about Roark's character, speculation continues. Whether he'll portray a new face in Salem or someone with ties to existing families, his upcoming debut is expected to bring another twist to the show's narrative.

Roark is set to make his first on-screen appearance during the first week of October. As the airdate approaches, more details may be revealed. For now, his casting marks a return to daytime television, bringing a fresh storyline to the soap opera.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

