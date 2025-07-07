Who is Nick Cafero? Everything to know as General Hospital actress Kristen Vaganos celebrates her partner’s birthday

Kristen Vaganos, recognized for her portrayal of Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, recently celebrated the birthday of her partner, Nick Cafero, prompting curiosity about his background. Nick Cafero is an American performer, writer, and actor with a background in television, film, and live comedy.

Cafero has built a steady career in entertainment by combining on-camera work with creative development efforts. Beginning with early acting roles in college a cappella groups, TV acting, and comedy writing, he has followed a multidimensional career path in the industry.

About General Hospital actress Kristen Vaganos' partner

Nick Cafero was born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, and is the youngest of three children. He credits his early artistic influences to his siblings—one a Broadway fan, the other a fan of comedy legends like Jim Carrey. Cafero graduated from public schools in Norwalk and went on to study at the University of Virginia (UVa), where he studied government.

At UVa, Cafero was an active member of the university's famous Hullabahoos a cappella group. While with the group, he traveled throughout the United States, recorded four studio albums, and performed at top events, including numerous performances for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Nick Cafero's career in film and TV

Cafero began working in the entertainment industry while still in college, gaining early credits on The Office (2005) and Pitch Perfect. These initial roles brought him into professional screen acting and opened the door for additional opportunities. He also wrote a musical-comedy pilot based on his college a cappella time that was sold and executive-produced by comedian and actor Jack Black.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Cafero has joined The Groundlings, a highly respected sketch and improvisational comedy troupe. Through The Groundlings, he has performed in live shows and deepened his involvement in comedic writing and collaboration. The troupe has served both as a training ground and as a network within the comedy industry.

General Hospital actress Kristen Vaganos' partner Nick Cafero has built an on-camera career as a guest star on TV shows and films, including The Office (2005), 9-1-1 (2018), Black-ish, Minx, Set It Up, Central Park, and Pitch Perfect. Apart from acting, he has worked on the production of television pilots, including NBC's Crazy for You and CBS's Welcome to Georgia.

Though these pilots were not picked up for full-series production, they are part of his work in television writing and producing. Those in the industry often humorously refer to such unproduced pilots as the "Dead Pilot Society."

Personal life of Nick Cafero

General Hospital actress Kristen Vaganos' partner, Nick Cafero, has openly spoken about the support he has received from his family throughout his career. He frequently credits his parents and siblings as sources of encouragement and has talked about the importance of being an uncle to his niece and nephew.

Although he is usually very private about his personal life, his relationship with General Hospital actress Kristen Vaganos has occasionally been made public, including on social media.

Nick Cafero is an interdisciplinary artist whose career includes acting, writing, music, and comedy. From his start in college a cappella to his work in network television and sketch comedy, he has built a varied professional history.

