Who played Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the actress behind the character 

The American actress Arianne Zucker portrays the character of Nicole Walker on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The actress introduced the character in 1998 and has had a recurring role. In the show, Nicole is the daughter of Fay Walker and Paul Mendez and her life has been marked by both ups and downs.

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of daytime television. The soap opera is set in a fictional city called Salem, where Nicole Walker arrives and starts to work as a waitress. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the characters, mainly the most powerful and affluent families of Salem such as the Kirikasis, the DiMeras, the Bradys, and a few more.

Here's everything to know about Arianne Zucker, the actress who portrayed Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives

Arianne Zucker is an American actress and model who was born on June 3, 1974, in Northridge, California. The actress was married to Kyle Lowder, her Days of Our Lives co-star from 2002 to 2014. Together they have one daughter, Isabella Lowder. However, in 2024, the actress tied the knot with the American actor, writer, and director, Shawn Christian.

She is an alumna of Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, CA and had graduated in 1992. Before becoming an actress, she had been a model and appeared in several TV Commercials in Japan and Australia. The actress started her acting career in 1998 by introducing the character of Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives. Zucker briefly left Salem in 2006 before reprising the role of Nicole in 2008. She left Salem again in 2024.

Apart from portraying the character of Nicole on DOOLs, she has been a part of several other entertainment projects, like The Nanny Murders, We Still Say Grace, Mommy Be Mine, Ex-Wife Killer, Lost Girls, Pink Balloons, and many more.

Here's a glance at the character of Nicole Walker from Days of Our Lives

Nicole Walker is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. She was introduced as a con artist who had been involved in several scandalous schemes. Upon her arrival in Salem, she catches the eye of Eric Brady, who also helps her secure a modeling contract through his sister's (Sami Brady) connection. Soon after, Nicole and Eric develop a romantic entanglement, but they face several hurdles as Nicole's ex, Jay, shows up.

Furthermore, on the soap opera, she becomes entangled in a complicated situation, where Lucas, Sami's ex, attempts to use Nicole to gain full custody of his son, Will. However, Kate, Lucas's mother, disapproved of the idea of involving Kate in the matter.

Things take a turn when Lucas offers of $5 million to Nicole in exchange for marriage and to help him gain custody of Will. Nicole accepts the offer and marries him, leaving Eric heartbroken. However, when Victor Kiriakis comes to know about this, he takes back the money that Nicole was offered. Feeling betrayed, Nicole wanted to seek revenge; she later went to Sami and helped her get custody of Will back.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the NBC Network and Paramount+.

