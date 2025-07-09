Who plays Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Kristen DiMera is a pivotal character on Days of Our Lives, a long-running daytime soap opera captivating audiences for decades. DiMera's character first appeared on the soap opera in 1993, featuring extensive roles like familial strife and romantic entanglements alongside identity crises pretty frequently.

Kristen belongs to the manipulative DiMera family, notoriously known for being rather terrifying on the show. The character was originally played by Eileen Davidson, but Stacy Haiduk took over the role in 2018.

Although the character has been played by actors like Arianne Zucker in 2019, Linsey Godfrey and Lauren Koslow in 2021, Haiduk has been portraying Kristen since she first appeared on screen in 2018.

Stacy Haiduk: The current Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Stacy Haiduk has maintained her position in subsequent sessions after Davidson first portrayed the character and reprised it numerous times over the years. Haiduk plays Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives, having started her stint in 2018.

Haiduk also played Susan Banks, an eccentric doppelganger of Kristen. Haiduk landed a Daytime Emmy Award nod in 2022 for Outstanding Supporting Actress largely due to her critically acclaimed performance. Kristen remains central to the major storyline involving deception, family rivalry, and tumultuous romance throughout her riveting portrayal.

Career highlights of Stacy Haiduk

Born on April 24, 1968, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Stacy Haiduk launched her career portraying Lana Lang in Superboy, a superhero series that aired from 1988 to 1992. She also worked on the television series SeaQuest DSV from 1993 to 1994 as Lieutenant Commander, The Round Table in 1992, and Kindred: The Embraced six years later. Haiduk landed recurring and guest spots in wildly popular series like The X-Files, Heroes, Prison Break, and True Blood.

She landed major roles like Hannah Nichols on All My Children from 2007 to 2008 and Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless from 2009 to 2016, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017. Haiduk has played dual roles on Days of Our Lives, portraying Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks.

Personal Life

Stacy Haiduk got hitched to actor Bradford Tatum in 1997 after meeting him on the set of SeaQuest DSV. They have a daughter, Sophia Tatum, who is also an actor.

Eileen Davidson: The earlier Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Eileen Davidson initially portrayed Kristen Blake DiMera on Days of Our Lives back in 1993. Kristen's character morphed into a decidedly unsavory persona quite rapidly as storylines shifted and DiMera clan connections came into play. Davidson garnered critical acclaim and became widely popular.

Davidson played several other roles of characters who are somehow tied up with Kristen. These included Susan Banks, Kristen's eccentric lookalike; Susan's nun sister, Sister Mary Moira; Susan's hotheaded brother, Thomas Banks; and Penelope Kent, another lookalike for Kristen. Kristen assumed Marlena Evans' identity in a 1990s plot of rather short duration.

Career achievements of Eileen Davidson

Eileen Davidson began her acting career in the early 1980s, receiving a massive breakthrough playing Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless. Davidson played Kelly Capwell on Santa Barbara from 1991 to 1993 before showing up on Days of Our Lives. Davidson nabbed a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for her stint on The Young and the Restless.

Davidson has landed various film roles, from The House on Sorority Row in 1983 to 7 Days to Vegas. She appeared frequently on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2017 as a regular cast member. Davidson's acting stint on Days of Our Lives has remained sporadic since 2012, featuring mainly in a limited capacity or as a guest star occasionally.

Personal life

Davidson has married three times: to Christopher Mayer (1985–1986), to Jon Lindstrom (1997–2000), and to Vincent Van Patten, whom she wed in 2003. She shares a child with Van Patten, born in 2003, and is the stepmother of his children from his previous marriage.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

