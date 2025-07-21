Who is Sofia Mattsson? Everything to know as the actress exits General Hospital

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Swedish-American actress Sofia Mattsson portrays the character of Sasha Gilmore. The character was first introduced in September 2018 and has been a part of several significant storylines ever since. However, a recent exclusive from TV Insider confirmed that the actress has decided to part ways with the soap opera after seven years.Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history, having first aired in 1963. For over six decades, it has captivated audiences with its enduring storylines centered around intricate family dynamics and the world of organized crime, maintaining its prominent place on television through the years.Here's everything to know about Sofia Mattsson from General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSofia Mattsson is a Swedish-American actress born in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 24, 1991. She started her career in 2012 by guest-starring on shows like Two and a Half Men and NCIS, among others. She also starred in movies like Jurassic City, Gothic Harvest, and The Wrong Husband. In May 2016, Mattsson married actor, writer, and producer Thomas Payton, with whom she shares two children.In 2018, Mattsson joined the cast of the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital as Sasha Gilmore and has played the character for seven years. The July 18, 2025, episode marked her last episode for the soap opera. However, it did leave the door open for a possible re-entry of her character.Recently, in an interview with TV Insider on July 18, 2025, Mattsson expressed her feelings about her departure from the soap opera. She was asked about when looking back to when she joined General Hospital seven years ago, what her mindset was.&quot;I started off thinking it would be just a few episodes on recurring status, so I definitely did not think I'd stay so long. But I will say it's gone by incredibly quickly. From the start, I've seen every day as a challenge and opportunity to grow as an actress, and honestly, that mindset never stopped — I feel like I learned something new every day until the end!&quot; she shared.Mattsson added that the cast became a second family to her, and that leaving the soap was &quot;bittersweet.&quot; Further, she was asked what the one thing she would miss the most about playing Sasha Gilmore in General Hospital was.&quot;The excitement I felt every time I got a new script in my inbox was because it was always a fun surprise to read. You really never knew in what direction the story would go in the soap world; anything can happen!&quot; she said.Mattsson further added that after leaving General Hospital, she had some exciting new projects lined up, although she did not reveal what they were.Here's everything to know about Sasha Gilmore and her exit story from General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSasha Gilmore was introduced on the soap opera General Hospital in September 2018 and has been involved in several major plotlines since then. One of her main storylines centered on her relationship with Michael Corinthos. Their relationship initially fizzled out, as through a dramatic series of events, Michael married Willow Tait. However, at the beginning of 2025, it was revealed that Michael and Willow were getting a divorce.This hinted that Sasha and Michael would finally have a shot at a romantic relationship, especially since it was revealed that they had a one-night stand, which resulted in Sasha becoming pregnant. They welcomed their daughter Daisy into the world, but fate had different plans.As strange things happened at the Quartermaine mansion around her Daisy Sasha expressed her desire to leave Port Charles for her daughter's safety. Initially, Michael was against the idea, but eventually agreed. In her final scenes on July 18, 2025, Sasha left Port Charles with Daisy to live with her parents.Fans of General Hospital can catch the latest episodes on ABC and Hulu.