Who is Sofia Pernas? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley’s wife

The Young and the Restless alum Justin Jartley is married to the American actress Sofia Pernas. The couple met on the sets of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, where Sopia portrayed the character of Marisa Sierras from 2015 to 2017, and Justin played Adam Newman from 2014 to 2016.

The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime television series. The soap opera first aired in 1973, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. The series is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of the most significant families, like the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Winters, and a few more.

Here's everything to know about The Young and the Restless alums Justin Hartley and Sophia Pernas

Sophia and Justin, the couple who first shared the screen on The Young and the Restless in 2015, reconnected in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021. Justin was a recast of the legacy character Adam Newman, and Sophia introduced a short-lived character, Marisa Sierras. The two again shared the screen in 2024 on CBS's Tracker.

In an interview with Haute Living on December 28, 2021, Justin revealed that back on Y&R, they did not work closely, he said.

"I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn't available."

Later, in 2024, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Hartley revealed the details of their intimate wedding during the pandemic in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Sofia Pernas and her character on The Young and the Restless

Sophia Pernas is an American actress born on July 31, 1989, in Fes, Morocco. She was initially interested in becoming a journalist, however, things took a turn for her when she was approached by a modeling scout. She eventually moved to Los Angeles to follow a career in acting. She has been a part of several projects, other than Y&R Tracker, like NCIS, Operation Rogue, Green Ghost, and the Masters of the Stone, Suits LA, Jane the Virgin, The Brave, and many more.

Sofia Pernas as Marisa Sierras (2015 - 2017)

Sofia Pernas introduced the character of Marisa Sierra on the soap opera in 2015. Marissa is a complex character who has been at the center of several story arcs in Genoa City. She finds 'real' Jack Abbott on a ship where he was held hostage and confuses him with her ex-boyfriend Marco Annicelli (the guy impersonating Jack). However, Jack convinces her he is not Marco but the CEO of Jabot from Genoa City.

Later, she helps Jack return to Genoa by alluring the men who had held him hostage. However, she gets trapped in the network of hidden truths involving Marco, Jack, and Victor Newman. Further on, Marissa gets romantically involved in a brief relationship with Noah Newman.

Anyway, their relationship took a turn when her ex-husband Luca Santori came and revealed that they are still married. He also manipulated her into getting back together.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network

