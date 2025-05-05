Why did Allison Lanier’s Summer Newman leave Genoa City on The Young and the Restless? Reason explored 

In The Young and the Restless, the series explains Summer Newman's sudden departure from Genoa City as a work-related choice. Following Marchetti's dealing with staffing turnovers with Chelsea and Sally leaving the firm, Summer decides to travel to Milan to address the crisis and hire new assistants.

Her departure is portrayed as a temporary business trip, but emotionally charged goodbyes to her family and Kyle imply that it could be more permanent. Behind the scenes, Summer's actual departure is a consequence of actress Allison Lanier announcing on April 30, 2025, that she was quitting the role after three years.

Where is Summer in The Young and the Restless?

In the plot on The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman departs Genoa City for Milan. Her departure is connected to career developments at Marchetti, where both of her main assistants, Chelsea and Sally, have secured new positions.

With staffing challenges and unclear business opportunities, Summer opts to go to Milan to reorganize operations and recruit replacements. She notifies her parents, Nick and Phyllis, of the news, says goodbye to them, and goes to the Abbott mansion to say one last goodbye to her ex-husband, Kyle, and son, Harrison.

In her last scenes, Summer is concerned with Kyle's news that he will be moving in with Claire Newman. She wants him to wait until she comes back before broaching the subject with Harrison.

Following a tender goodbye with her son and a hug farewell with Kyle, Summer departs alone, standing quietly in the Abbott living room. Although the departure is set up as temporary, there has been no word whether Summer will return or the role will be recast on The Young and the Restless.

Summer Newman left Genoa City on The Young and the Restless because actress Allison Lanier chose to exit the show

Allison Lanier took over the Summer Newman character in 2022, following Hunter King's exit. Over her two-year run, she evolved a grounded but passionate interpretation of Summer and was nominated for a 2024 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Her performances brought emotional depth to central storylines, including Summer's troubled marriage to Kyle Abbott, her professional reign at Marchetti, and ongoing family battles with the Newmans and Abbotts.

“This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R! I’ve loved the journey and learned so much but it’s time to grow in a different direction… very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me,” Lanier announced her departure on X.

The post suggests that her decision was driven by a personal desire to grow beyond her current role rather than any behind-the-scenes conflict.

Her exit is consistent with a pattern for daytime soap performers, who leave their long-standing roles behind routinely to pursue other acting careers or take on new ventures. So far, CBS has not decided on recasting or permanently writing out the Summer character.

Since the show was left so wide open, though, there is still an opportunity for Summer to return, either by Lanier reprising the role or replacing her. As it stands, Allison Lanier's departure is a plot twist for Summer's character and leaves a gap in Genoa City's emerging storylines.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

