Why are there rumors about Jessica Tuck returning to General Hospital? Everything you need to know

On May 2, 2025, Chris McKenna, who portrays Jack Brennan on General Hospital, posted a behind-the-scenes picture on X with Jessica Tuck at the studio. In the photo's caption, McKenna reminisced about playing Tuck's sibling on One Life to Live and wrote:

"I can’t tell you what an unexpected joy it was to run into THE @jesstuck today on the set. My long lost big sis from #OLTLT #Megan #Joey #BTS."

After seeing McKenna's picture with Jessica, rumors ignited about Jessica Tuck returning to General Hospital. Fans began speculating about Tuck reprising her role as Cassandra Pierce, who was presumed dead in a boat explosion while attempting to kidnap Charlotte Cassadine in 2019. Viewers wondered if Cassandra had survived and escaped, which would allow her return to the ABC soap opera.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the showrunners regarding Jessica Tuck's return to General Hospital, nor has the actress addressed the rumors about her return to the show.

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Cassandra tried to do business with Sonny Corinthos but was rejected due to her ties with Valentin Cassadine. Given the current plot dynamics, fans wondered if Cassandra could be the mysterious enemy ordering hits on Sonny, aiming to take his life.

More about Jessica Tuck's life and career amid her rumored return to General Hospital

Jessica Tuck was born on February 19, 1963, in New York City. She has gained recognition for her performances as Megan Gordon Harrison on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, Nan Flanagan on the HBO series True Blood, and Gillian Gray in the CBS drama series Judging Amy.

In addition to her role as Cassandra Pierce on General Hospital, Jessica Tuck has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She has starred in movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, High School Musical 2, Batman Forever, Rising Sun, and Secretary.

Tuck's fans can catch a glimpse of her in popular television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS: New Orleans, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Days of Our Lives, and Grey's Anatomy.

Jessica Tuck earned her degree from Yale University, graduating with a BS in Psychology in 1986. She and her husband, Robert Koseff, have a daughter named Samara Barnes Hallam Koseff.

General Hospital: A glance at Cassandra Pierce's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Cassandra Pierce was portrayed by Jessica Tuck from September 20, 2017, to November 12, 2019. Cassandra was introduced as a villainous character who previously ran drug trafficking operations. She was enemies with Valentin Cassadine, Nina Reeves, Anna Devane, Sonny Corinthos, and Nikolas Cassadine.

It was revealed in the show that Cassandra had a history with Valentin Cassadine, who had both worked with her and been romantically involved with her. Cassandra wanted to make amends, but Valentin rejected her. When she tried to blackmail him, he had no choice but to comply. However, he was secretly working undercover to bring her down by collaborating unofficially with the WSB.

As the show progressed, Cassandra fell into a coma on New Year's Eve in 2017 (shown on January 2, 2018). She woke up seven months later and was kidnapped by a man wearing a Cassadine ring. The mysterious man helped Cassandra stay off the radar of the W.S.B. However, she was arrested on September 17, 2019.

Later, Valentin Cassadine gave Cassandra a boat to ride on. When she wanted to tell him who her mysterious partner was, Valentin said he did not care since he simply wanted her to get on the boat and bid her farewell.

Cassandra was confused and shocked when she found a bomb on the boat. When Valentin pressed a button on an app on his phone, the boat exploded, presumably killing Cassandra in the process.

With rumors circulating about Jessica Tuck returning to General Hospital as Cassandra Pierce, fans are eager to learn whether the actress will reprise her role and what awaits her character on the show.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

