Why are there rumors about Jon Lindstrom leaving General Hospital? Rumor explored

Jon Lindstrom stars in the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital, where he plays the characters Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain. He has also appeared on its spin-off series Port Charles.

Recently, rumors have been spreading that Lindstrom might leave General Hospital, as the actor has joined the cast of the new soap opera Beyond the Gates. Fans are wondering what this would mean for his future on the GH, however, neither the show nor Lindstrom has confirmed anything about his departure.

Besides acting, Lindstrom is also a writer, director, producer, and musician. In 2024, he released his first novel, Hollywood Hustle, which became a USA Today Bestseller.

General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom joins Beyond the Gates as Joey Armstrong

Jon Lindstrom, known for his roles as Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital, is set to join CBS’s new daytime drama Beyond the Gates. In the show, Lindstrom will portray Joey Armstrong, a businessman with a complex past. Joey is described as the owner of a casino who has worked hard to build his success but also knows how to deal with trouble when it arises.

In an interview with Michael Fairman TV published on February 16, 2025, Lindstrom stated:

“Joey runs a casino, which, if you’ve ever been inside a casino, you know, a casino is kind of like what a bar is to an alcoholic. So, people can get into a lot of trouble around Joey, and Joey doesn’t like trouble. He knows how to end trouble, but he doesn’t like trouble.”

He also shared his admiration for Beyond the Gates creator Michele Val Jean, calling her “the best writer in the business,” and praising her work on his General Hospital storyline. Lindstrom spoke excitedly about the new show, mentioning how impressive the new studio in Atlanta was, saying it was so clean that you could “eat off the floor.”

Beyond the Gates is set to debut on February 24, 2025, marking a new chapter in Lindstrom’s career. Whether his new role impacts his continued appearance as Kevin Collins on General Hospital, remains to be seen.

Lindstrom is casted alongside All My Children and As the World Turns star Cady McClain.

Jon Lindstrom's role as Kevin Collins on General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom’s character Dr. Kevin Collins first came to Port Charles in 1994 to try to help his twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain, a dangerous serial killer.

Despite Ryan’s terrible actions, Kevin believed his brother could be helped, which led to many emotional and complicated storylines. Over time, he built relationships with major characters like Felicia Jones and Lucy Coe while dealing with guilt from his past and his feelings for Lucy.

Kevin’s story took dramatic twists, especially when Ryan escaped from prison and began causing chaos again, pretending to be Kevin. The tension between the brothers grew even stronger when Ryan went on a killing spree, forcing Kevin to face his troubled past.

Kevin’s loyalty to his friends and his determination to stop Ryan were key parts of many major storylines, including his plan to trick Ryan into coming back to Port Charles.

Although Kevin’s life was full of struggles, he also found happiness. During his relationship with Laura Spencer, he supported her through difficult times, including a violent attack by Valentin Cassadine.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

