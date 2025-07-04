Why are there rumors about Kirsten Storms leaving General Hospital? Explained 

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the American actress Kirsten Storms, who portrays the character of Maxie Jones, has temporarily been replaced by Nicole Paggi.

Back in 2023, when Kirsten stepped away from her role as Maxie Jones for some time, Nicole stepped in to fill the part until the former returned in 2025. However, Kirsten has once again stepped down, and fans will now see Nicole reprise the role of Maxie Jones on GH.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The plot of the soap revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of the town including the Cassadines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and more.

Is Kirsten Storms leaving General Hospital?

According to TV Insider news, General Hospital fans will be seeing Nicole as Maxie Jones from the timeline between July 30 and August 13. Kirsten will reprise the role of Maxie on the week of August 18. The reason behind the recast has not been confirmed.

Kirsten Storms stepped into the role of Maxie Jones in 2005, taking it over from Robyn Richards. The actress has appeared on the show for two decades now in a recurring capacity. Time and again, the actress took time off from the set mainly due to medical issues.

As per Soap Opera Digest, in 2021, the character was written off the show. The same year, Kirsten revealed on an Instagram post that she had recently undergone brain surgery. The actress shared a post on June 6, 2025, and captioned it, writing:

"First, thank you for all of the well wishes I’ve received over the last few days. 🥰Little bit of info for those who are wondering... I spent the last few years having random health issues that I ............... Sending love to all of you guys! ♥️"

Here's everything to know about the character of Maxie Jones on General Hospital

Maxie Jones is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera. She is the daughter of Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings. The character of Maxie was introduced in the year 1990, played by twins Chelsey & Kahley Cuff at the time. Over the years, several actors have portrayed the character. However, it is most notably portrayed by Kirsten Storms from 2005 to the present.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera, Maxie has been at the centre of a few major storylines. She was seen breaking up Brook Lynn and Lulu's fight, which escalated into a slap. In the recent episode, which aired on July 3, 2025, Maxie reveals a scandal at Deception Cosmetics and is aware of Sonny Corinthos's shady deals.

Here's a glimpse into the life of Kristen Storm

Kirsten Storms is an American actress who was born in Orlando, Florida, on April 8, 1984. The actress married Brandon Barash in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Harper Rose Barash. However, the two separated in 2016. Apart from portraying Maxie Jones on General Hospital, the actress is known for her portrayal of Belle Black on Days of Our Lives.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

