"You're all invited!" — The Bold & Beautiful star Annika Noelle throws a bachelorette party for a cause ahead of her wedding

The Bold &amp; Beautiful fame Annika Noelle, who got engaged to fellow actor and musician John Patrick Amedori back in November 2024, is all set to get married and throw a bachelorette party in August. On July 17, 2025, the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle inviting all her fans to her bachelorette party.The post was captioned:&quot;I'm having a bachelorette party and you are all invited! ✨ A month from today, on August 17, join me and a lot of ridiculously good looking people to celebrate my upcoming nuptials 💒 With my dear friend @ingenue.la hosting we're going to have a blast at @mickysweho with proceeds benefitting @camplightbulb 🌈 there will be performances, auction items, dance-offs, photo-ops, &amp; a @rupaulsdragrace icon! 🪩 Come join the celebration, tickets go on sale August 1st 💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's everything to know about Annika Noelle from The Bold &amp; BeautifulAnnika Noelle is an American actress who was born on December 24, 1986, in Boston, Massachusetts. She is best known for her portrayal of Hope Logan on the daytime soap opera The Bold &amp; Beautiful. In 2024, Noelle revealed that she was engaged to her boyfriend, John Patrick Amedori, via an exclusive People magazine interview published on November 18, 2024.&quot;He planned an entire day, full of activities that reflected the journey of our relationship thus far. From the experiences, to the food, to the music, it was incredibly thoughtful and personal to us,&quot; Noelle said, recalling the proposal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the outlet, the two met at Luna Luna, an interactive art exhibition held in Los Angeles. Noelle shared that during the exhibition, the duo came across an interactive art piece where they were asked about marriage. She said that &quot;little did [they] know&quot; they would get together romantically and eventually get engaged.Noelle also shared the news about their engagement through a joint Instagram post with Amedori on November 20, 2024.Apart from portraying the character of Hope Logan on the daytime soap opera The Bold &amp; Beautiful, Noelle has been a part of other projects like Venice the Series, Chasing Life, Evan's Crime, Holiday in the Vineyards, and many more.About Hope Logan and her current storyline on The Bold &amp; Beautiful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHope Logan is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold &amp; Beautiful, introduced in 2004 by Rachel and Amanda Pace. She is the daughter of Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe. Annika Noelle stepped into the role in 2018 and has starred in over 1250 episodes since.In the current storyline of The Bold &amp; Beautiful, everyone has been reeling from the shocking aftermath of a recent shooting. Hope has been left stunned after learning about Liam Spencer's critical condition. Not only was he injured in the shooting, but he was also diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in the past, which has complicated his condition even more.As his former wife and the mother of their daughter, Beth Spencer, Hope is overwhelmed by the unfolding drama. Surprisingly, these tragic events have also brought Hope and Steffy Forrester, her rival for Liam's affections, closer together, despite their long-standing rivalry.Fans of the daytime soap opera The Bold &amp; Beautiful can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+.