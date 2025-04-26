5 best high school point guards who can make their mark in college basketball in 2025 ft. Cayden Boozer  

High school point guards, including the likes of Cayden Boozer, Darius Acuff and more, will take the court for their college teams in the upcoming season.

On Friday, The Underclassmen Report shared a post with the top 10 point guards in the country. Paul Biancardi, recruiting director and basketball analyst for ESPN, ranked the final ESPN 100 for the Class of 2025.

Here are the top 5 point guards to look forward to in collegiate basketball of 2025.

Darius Acuff (Arkansas)

Darius Acuff ranks No. 7 on ESPN 100. At IMG Academy, as a junior, he averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 assists. He has led his team to a 20-9 record. He topped the EYBL Scholastic with 21.4 points per game.

The 6-foot-1 player averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. This earned MVP honours at the event.

Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Mikel Brown Jr. is ranked No. 8 on ESPN 200. For DME Academy, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 29.6 PPG, along with 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

In the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. Brown also contributed to Team USA winning gold at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Cayden Boozer (Duke)

The 6-foot-5 guard is ranked No. 16 on ESPN 100. In his junior year, Cayden Boozer averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Along with twin brother Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer led his team to a second consecutive Florida state title by scoring 21 points in the championship game. Cayden Boozer was named a McDonald's All-American in 2025.

Jasper Johnson (Kentucky)

The 6-foot-4 guard has signed with Kentucky. He ranks No. 18 on the ESPN 100 list. While playing for Overtime Elite's RWE team, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

Jasper Johnson also contributed to Team USA's Gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. At the game, he averaged 10.0 points and 2.7 assists in just 15.9 minutes.

Kingston Flemings (Houston)

The 6-foot-3 point guard is ranked No. 22 on ESPN 100. He averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a junior. Flemings has earned back-to-back San Antonio Player of the Year honours.

He led Brennan High to a 31-5 season and an undefeated district run. Flemings also won gold at the FIBA U17 3x3 World Cup and ranked as the No. 1 point guard by On3.

