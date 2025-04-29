5 notable 2025 NFL draft picks who played high school football in Texas ft. Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers

Texas reaffirmed its football dominance in the 2025 NFL draft, leading the nation with 36 high school alumni selected, 10 more than any other state. According to HSF America, this marked the first time since 2022 that Texas topped the chart in producing NFL talent.

Among those 36 were six first-round selections, double that of any other state, showcasing the Lone Star State's deep pool of elite prospects. Here are five standout players from Texas high schools who made their mark in this year's draft.

5 2025 NFL draft picks who played in Texas

#5. Shedeur Sanders - Cleveland Browns (Round 5, Pick 144)

Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, began his journey under the Friday night lights at Trinity Leadership in Cedar Hill. Known for his high football IQ, calm presence in the pocket and pinpoint accuracy, Sanders played at Jackson State and Colorado before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

#4. Quinn Ewers - Miami Dolphins (Round 7, Pick 231)

Former No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, Quinn Ewers, built his reputation at Southlake Carroll, a perennial Texas powerhouse. After leading the University of Texas to consecutive College Football Playoff berths, Ewers slipped to the seventh round due to injury concerns.

The Miami Dolphins, however, took a chance at pick No. 231, potentially acquiring a high-upside talent. Viewed by some as a possible starter or valuable future trade piece, Ewers’ arm strength and high school pedigree continue to fuel expectations.

#3. Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1, Pick 6)

The draft became more versatile and faster thanks to Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty, who comes from Lone Star High School in Frisco. As a senior, Jeanty ran for 1,843 yards at 8.0 yards per carry, had 41 receptions for 810 yards and scored 41 touchdowns.

A former four-star recruit, he played multiple positions—including running back, linebacker, wideout and safety—while excelling in track and basketball. His physical profile and collegiate growth make him a valuable addition to the league.

#2. Kelvin Banks Jr. - New Orleans Saints (Round 1, Pick 9)

Summer Creek alum Kelvin Banks Jr. was among the six Texans selected in the opening round. A dominant force on the offensive line, Banks logged 935 snaps in 2024, surrendering just one sack and recording only two hits and seven hurries.

His consistency and power confirmed his status as one of the top linemen available, further validating Texas’ reputation for producing NFL-caliber trench talent.

#1. Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans (Round 1, Pick 1)

Columbia High School’s Cam Ward made history as the 15th Texan to be selected No. 1, per MaxPreps. A two-sport athlete in high school, Ward operated a triple-option offense and earned All-State honors after passing for over 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons.

His athleticism and development into a dual-threat quarterback reflect the evolving skill set nurtured in Texas programs.

