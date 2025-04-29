Titans HC Brian Callahan made sure Cam Ward wasn't "full of sh*t" before picking him No.1 in 2025 NFL Draft

When Cam Ward sat down with the Tennessee Titans before the NFL Draft, he did not deliver a polished script or a carefully rehearsed sales pitch. Instead, he offered a simple, brash message.

“You don’t draft me, and you’re gonna pay for it,” Ward told the room via Sports Illustrated.

It was the kind of line that has floated around NFL meeting rooms for years, a nod to the legendary chip Tom Brady once used to fuel his career. The Titans coach, Brian Callahan, had heard it all before, and he was not about to let it pass without a challenge.

When Callahan questioned Ward, asking him if he actually believed that he was worth so much, the quarterback confidently replied:

“I mean it. And I stand on it."

Upon hearing this, a satisfied Brian Callahan said:

“Ok, good. At least you’re not full of s**t.”

The conviction the Titans saw in that room matched what they had seen on film all season long at the Miami Hurricanes. A few days later, the Titans made it official, selecting Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What’s next for Cam Ward in Tennessee?

Cam Ward’s numbers at Miami were impressive. He threw for 4313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2024 for the Hurricanes, showing the arm strength, touch, and toughness that caught the eyes of NFL scouts. But for the Titans, the meeting was about more than stats.

“He interacted with everyone in our building,” Callahan said after the draft. “There wasn’t a person that didn’t come away impressed. There’s an aura to him. He draws people to him.”

Since moving on from the Mike Vrabel era, the Titans have sought an identity. Ward offers a chance to reshape that identity around a young quarterback who plays with swagger but also carries a quiet confidence that resonates in locker rooms.

The Titans are expected to give Cam Ward every opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job this offseason. While Will Levis provides competition, Ward’s command during team visits and his physical gifts give him a clear path to earning the job quickly.

If Ward adapts to the NFL learning curve, there is a real chance he opens the 2025 season as Tennessee’s starter. The team’s coaching staff has praised his leadership and energy. Now the focus shifts to building on that momentum when the pads come on.

The Titans are betting on more than Cam Ward’s talent. They are betting on the belief he showed in that meeting. Soon enough, everyone else will see if that belief was well-placed.

