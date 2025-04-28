Titans GM shuts down Will Levis trade rumors after picking Cam Ward No. 1 in 2025 NFL draft

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi firmly denied that the team made any attempts to trade Will Levis during the 2025 NFL draft.

Borgonzi, who took over as Titans GM this offseason, addressed the quarterback situation in his first draft at the helm. The former Kansas City Chiefs executive faces the task of managing a crowded quarterback room that includes Ward, Levis and veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

The comments came during a press conference on Monday at the team's headquarters in Nashville. It was Borgonzi's first public statement addressing Levis' future since drafting Ward.

"I think there's going to be competition in every room and he elevates the competition in that room," Borgonzi said. "That's what we're trying to do here, as we get into training camp, is have the best 90-man roster, best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that."

Levis was drafted in the second round in 2023 and has played 21 games in his first two seasons. The former Kentucky quarterback has completed 61.0% of his attempts for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Cam Ward already showing leadership qualities

Mike Borgonzi stressed that the quarterback job would involve an open competition going into training camp, with no starter identified during the offseason program.

"It's a great room we have right now with those four guys, and that will be up to Brian and his staff in terms of reps as we go through the offseason and get into training camp," Borgonzi said during Monday's presser. "We'll take it step by step here and that will be up to Brian in terms of who takes what reps at some point. We're not going to name any starters right now, here in the offseason."

The GM also revealed discussions with Tennessee coach Brian Callahan about how they plan to manage quarterback repetitions during offseason activities.

"As we head into the offseason here, it's going to be a competition, and these guys are going to get an equal amount of reps here at the beginning, and they will separate themselves here as we head into training camp," Borgonzi said.

Meanwhile, Ward has already started making an impression on the organization. According to Borgonzi, the rookie quarterback was actively reaching out to congratulate other Titans draft picks shortly after their selections.

Ward, who turns 23 next month, has openly expressed his desire to be a leader, even as a rookie. On his first day at the team's facility, he made the rounds inside the building and spent time talking with veterans Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard.

