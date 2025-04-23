"This kid could also be Will Levis 2.0" - Anonymous AFC GM skeptical about Jaxson Dart heading into 2025 NFL draft

Jaxson Dart has emerged as a wild-card contender in this year's NFL draft. After one campaign with USC, the quarterback spent three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels at the collegiate level. Dart has made a strong impression after his Combine and Pro Day.
Experts and analysts project him to be a first-round prospect, with some also placing him ahead of Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders. However, not everyone has high expectations for the Ole Miss quarterback. In NFL insider Tom Pelissero's article on Tuesday, an anonymous AFC GM made his thoughts clear on Jaxson Dart.
According to this GM, Jaxson Dart has an elite game with a good throwing arm. However, his decision-making is one of his biggest weaknesses that could hamper his career in the league. This GM went as far as to state that Jaxson Dart could end up becoming a second version of Titans QB Will Levis.
"Dart is the toughest motherf****r out there," this anonymous AFC GM said. "He makes all the throws. He's got everything you want. But then he does some dumb things. I think if you put him in the right system and use his athletic traits and toughness and let him throw the ball 20 to 25 times until he learns to lead more and all that, you could have something. But this kid could also be Will Levis 2.0"
Levis spent his final two seasons as Kentucky's QB1 at the collegiate level. That is when he established himself as a strong prospect, ultimately leading to the Titans drafting him in the second round of the 2023 draft.
However, he has yet to prove his worth in the NFL after an underwhelming performance last year as the Titans' starting quarterback. He could only help the franchise to a disappointing 3-14 record while recording 2,091 yards and 13 TDs passing. The Titans are projected to take an alternative route for the future by drafting Miami QB Cam Ward this year.
Former NFL QB views Jaxson Dart as a 'steal' during 2025 draft
Retired NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Jaxson Dart is a 'steal' in this year's draft. On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up', he praised the quarterback's potential.
Orlovsky compared Dart to Broncos rookie Bo Nix, who was drafted with the 12th overall pick last year. In his debut NFL campaign, Nix served as the team's QB1 and helped them to the playoffs, where they lost to the Bills in the wild-card round.
"For me, he's the guy that two or three years from now we going to look back and say, 'Man, people were wrong on him, he's the steal of the draft.' I just believe if you watch his tape, he's so similar to Bo Nix last year. And, wow, a lot better than I had anticipated."
Jaxson Dart finished his collegiate journey with a strong performance for the Rebels. He led them to a 10-3 campaign and a bowl victory last season while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Dart's journey in the league will be an interesting one to witness. He might end up becoming the starter as a rookie for the franchise that drafts him. On the other hand, the Ole Miss star could also see himself go through a developmental arc under a veteran before being thrust into the spotlight.
