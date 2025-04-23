"This kid could also be Will Levis 2.0" - Anonymous AFC GM skeptical about Jaxson Dart heading into 2025 NFL draft

Jaxson Dart has emerged as a wild-card contender in this year's NFL draft. After one campaign with USC, the quarterback spent three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels at the collegiate level. Dart has made a strong impression after his Combine and Pro Day.

Ad

Experts and analysts project him to be a first-round prospect, with some also placing him ahead of Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders. However, not everyone has high expectations for the Ole Miss quarterback. In NFL insider Tom Pelissero's article on Tuesday, an anonymous AFC GM made his thoughts clear on Jaxson Dart.

According to this GM, Jaxson Dart has an elite game with a good throwing arm. However, his decision-making is one of his biggest weaknesses that could hamper his career in the league. This GM went as far as to state that Jaxson Dart could end up becoming a second version of Titans QB Will Levis.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dart is the toughest motherf****r out there," this anonymous AFC GM said. "He makes all the throws. He's got everything you want. But then he does some dumb things. I think if you put him in the right system and use his athletic traits and toughness and let him throw the ball 20 to 25 times until he learns to lead more and all that, you could have something. But this kid could also be Will Levis 2.0"

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Levis spent his final two seasons as Kentucky's QB1 at the collegiate level. That is when he established himself as a strong prospect, ultimately leading to the Titans drafting him in the second round of the 2023 draft.

However, he has yet to prove his worth in the NFL after an underwhelming performance last year as the Titans' starting quarterback. He could only help the franchise to a disappointing 3-14 record while recording 2,091 yards and 13 TDs passing. The Titans are projected to take an alternative route for the future by drafting Miami QB Cam Ward this year.

Ad

Former NFL QB views Jaxson Dart as a 'steal' during 2025 draft

Retired NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Jaxson Dart is a 'steal' in this year's draft. On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up', he praised the quarterback's potential.

Orlovsky compared Dart to Broncos rookie Bo Nix, who was drafted with the 12th overall pick last year. In his debut NFL campaign, Nix served as the team's QB1 and helped them to the playoffs, where they lost to the Bills in the wild-card round.

Ad

"For me, he's the guy that two or three years from now we going to look back and say, 'Man, people were wrong on him, he's the steal of the draft.' I just believe if you watch his tape, he's so similar to Bo Nix last year. And, wow, a lot better than I had anticipated."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaxson Dart finished his collegiate journey with a strong performance for the Rebels. He led them to a 10-3 campaign and a bowl victory last season while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Dart's journey in the league will be an interesting one to witness. He might end up becoming the starter as a rookie for the franchise that drafts him. On the other hand, the Ole Miss star could also see himself go through a developmental arc under a veteran before being thrust into the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.