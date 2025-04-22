Matthew Stafford makes feelings known on Rams drafting QB amid Jaxson Dart rumors

Matthew Stafford is set to lead the LA Rams' offense for the fifth season in a row in the 2025 season. The quarterback is also looking forward to working with the prospects who join the team in this year's draft.

The Rams have been linked with drafting Jaxson Dart, but Stafford is not too concerned about his position. The two-time Pro Bowl QB also said that he wants the new players to help strengthen the team overall.

"To me, I'm worried about doing everything I can to be the best version of myself for this team," Stafford said to Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. "Whoever we draft, I hope they come in and help our team win. You look at it last year, our first two picks were guys on defense that made huge impacts on our team.

"So for me, I'm just trying to load this team up with as many good players as we possibly can. If a quarterback comes along and they feel the need to take him, you'll welcome him with open arms and try to teach him as much as I possibly can."

The Rams reportedly have eight total picks in this year's draft, including the No. 26 selection in Round 1. Here's a look at the full list of their selections.

Round 1, No. 26 overall

Round 3, No. 90 overall

Round 3, No. 101 overall (compensatory)

Round 4, No. 127 overall

Round 6, No. 190 overall (via Falcons)

Round 6, No. 195 overall (via Steelers)

Round 6, No. 201 overall

Round 6, No. 202 overall (via Bears)

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl title in 2022

NFL: LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl title in 2022. It was their second title triumph, which came after 22 years.

However, since Stafford is now 37, LA might be looking to find a suitable long-term replacement for him in the draft.

During the 2024 regular season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.

However, the Rams crashed out of the postseason following a 27-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

Prior to joining the Rams in 2021, Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

