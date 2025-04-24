Cam Ward reveals why he believes Titans HC Brian Callahan’s offense is a “plug and play” fit for him

Cam Ward, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, is long projected as the No. 1 pick, held by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward uploaded a video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday explaining why he feels Titans head coach Brian Callahan’s offense fits his game (5:30):
“They’ve got a great organization, especially the GM, Mr. Mike there and the president, Mr. Chad. You know, all those guys held it together real well. I got a chance to meet them.
"Coach Callahan’s offense—I think it’s a solid offensive program, especially what he did with Joe B in his first year. I think it'll be plug and play for me. I just have to learn some new terminology and protections, but it’ll be good."
Ward also said he feels good and blessed to be in Green Bay. He mentioned meeting other strong prospects during the draft process and shared that he’s excited for what’s ahead.
Cam Ward all-in on being picked by Titans in 2025 NFL draft
Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, he shared a hug with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a moment he hopes to repeat Thursday night on stage.
"I got a chance to learn more about (the Titans) personally over the last couple of months, and I am excited to hopefully hear my name called first, to go to a good organization like that," Ward said on Wednesday.
"They have a great owner, a great GM, great assistant GM, great president. The team there, they have a pretty elite team, in my opinion – they don't get enough credit on paper for what they really are. So, if I am there, I know it will turn out good."
The 22-year-old said it was great meeting Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and called it a special moment to learn about her background and the team’s history. He also spoke highly of coach Callahan and mentioned meeting Oilers legend Warren Moon and current Titans receiver Calvin Ridley.
