"East will run through Miami next year b***h": NFL legend makes surprising prediction on Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next destination 

For Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, the 2025 NBA playoffs have fallen far short of their expectations. A hip injury sidelined Morant for the final six quarters of his series against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he got swept in the first round. Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, lost his co-star to a torn ACL and faces a 3-1 deficit against the Indiana Pacers.

One former NFL player turned TV personality believes that this season is the last that either will play with the team that drafted them. Chad Johnson is a legend in the NFL world after an 11 year career where he was one of the best receivers in the game. Now, he has entered the sports media space, sharing his opinions on the biggest storylines with Shannon Sharpe on Nightcapped.

On Monday night, though, Johnson took to social media to share one of the bolder takes of his career. According to him, both Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave their teams this offseason. While that isn't surprising, he predicted that they will both end up in the same place; the Miami Heat, who are also coming off a shorter-than-expected playoff run.

"The Heat will have Ja Morant + Greek Freak next season so the East will run through Miami next year b****," said Johnson about his offseason predictions.

Johnson's prediction is bold, but it isn't outside the realm of possibility. After losing Jimmy Butler in one of the messier breakups in recent NBA history, the Heat limped into the postseason. They ran into the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and were thoroughly beaten, losing the series 4-0.

How likely are Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave their teams this offseason?

For both the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks, the postseason was a chance for them to silence doubters and establish themselves as real contenders. With Memphis already out and Milwaukee on the edge, change could be imminent it comes to their stars. Ja Morant's new celebrations have brought unwanted attention to the team while Antetokounmpo's teammates continue to age.

With Damian Lillard's Achilles injury likely to keep him out for the majority of the 2025-26 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo could decide that his time as a Buck is over. Miami is a team that regularly pursues top-tier free agents, so they could be one of many teams to offer a package for the two-time MVP.

Ja Morant, on the other hand, is a trickier situation. If the Grizzlies determine that he is more trouble than he's worth, he could also be available. If Pat Riley believes that his "Heat Culture" can keep Morant focused, the young star could become the new face of the franchise.

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

