Bryce James at Arizona vs. Kiyan Anthony at Syracuse: Which high school star is better poised to make a mark in the NCAA next season?

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, and Kiyan Anthony, the only child of Carmelo Anthony, are both vying to get out of their famous fathers' shadows. They are about to make their mark in the NCAA next season, with Bryce going to Arizona and Kiyan going to Syracuse. The question is, who will have a bigger impact on their school of choice?

Both had success with their respective high school teams, with James' Sierra Canyon winning the CIF Division I state championship and Anthony's Long Island Lutheran nearly winning the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament Championship and competing in the Chipotle Nationals. In terms of being able to win a championship, Bryce has this.

As for stats, Bryce averages just eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game and is more of a role player for Sierra Canyon, often being their designated 3-point sniper. As for Anthony, he is a scorer, averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, so Kiyan takes this one.

As for achievements, James won the Hoophall Classic game MVP in a win against Grayson, something which Kiyan also did in a win against AZ Compass Prep.

However, Kiyan has also played in the Nike Hoop Summit, the Chipotle Nationals and the Jordan Brand Classic. He was even named the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic, outshining five-star teammates like Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, so this one goes to Kiyan.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, James is ranked No. 211 in the nation, No. 58 as a shooting guard and No. 27 in California. Anthony, on the other hand, is ranked 34th overall in the US, 12th among shooting guards, and first in New York. This one goes to Kiyan.

What scouts say about Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony

Scouts agree that both Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James are still works in progress. Here is what On3's Jamie Shaw says about Bryce.

"Bryce James continues to get more comfortable in his player archetype," Shaw said. "The son of LeBron James has a projectable frame with nice length. Where he shines is spreading the floor, knocking down shots from the corners. He will need to continue adding strength and tightening his handle, there is not much self-creation at this point."

Meanwhile, for Kiyan, Shaw said:

"Scoring is the thing with Kiyan Anthony. He is wired to score the ball. And, year over year, his game has continued on an upward trend. Standing 6-4/6-5, he has a good frame with nice length. Good positional size. Offensively, Anthony has good touch with a solid base in his jump shot. He is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. He is starting to show comfort as a go-to type scorer. He plays confidently."

So, which player is thought to have had a greater impact on his team? Bryce is going to Arizona, which means he won't be the first, second, or third choice, as Brayden Burries or Koa Peat could be. Kiyan, on the other hand, is often regarded as the go-to option for Syracuse.

