Chris Cenac Jr. college offers: List of schools in contention for 2025 4-star WR 

Chris Cenac Jr. is making waves as a premier basketball prospect in the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-10 forward from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana has caught the attention of scouts and coaches nationwide. Cenac’s performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando this week earned him MVP honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the fastest-rising stars in high school basketball.

June 11 marked the beginning of the NCAA evaluation period at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida. Kentucky's coaching staff wasted no time in extending an offer to 2025 five-star forward Chris Cenac Jr. The New Orleans native ranked No. 6 overall and No. 3 among power forwards in On3’s latest rankings. Here is a list of major programs in contention for Cenac's commitment:

USC

LSU

Houston

Mississippi State

SMU

Memphis

Oklahoma State

Auburn

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

California

Missouri

Tennessee

Rutgers

Illinois

Texas

Oklahoma

Louisville

Syracuse

Indiana

Alabama

Baylor

Kansas

Creighton

Kentucky

Michigan

Last month, after assistant Alvin Brooks III observed him at the Puma NXTPro circuit in Wichita, Kansas, Cenac received offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Creighton, Kansas, Baylor, and Alabama. Intrigued by Kentucky’s new staff, Cenac noted (via On3):

"I know it’s a whole new staff, so it’s something for me to look into more. I just love the support they get as a school."

For Kentucky, Chris Cenac is now the 12th player in the 2025 class to receive an offer from Kentucky, joining prospects like Darius Acuff, Cayden Boozer, Malachi Moreno, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, and others.

Chris Cenac's meteoric rise: From No. 47 to No. 6, versatility shines at NBPA top 100 camp

During the NBPA camp, Cenac's outstanding statistics illustrate an average of 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game across seven games. The greatness of the others accompanied his success and raised him in the ratings, from No. 47 to No. 6 in On3’s, and taking the sixth position as the top power forward, alongside the 26th overall in the ESPN 60 rankings.

At the camp, Chris Cenac showcased his versatility, a quality highly valued by college coaches. He demonstrated his ability to defend multiple positions, handle the ball, shoot from beyond the arc, and execute strong inside plays.

"I just try to show my versatility all of the time," Cenac told Cardinal Authority. "Show that I can defend the one through the five, put the ball on the deck, shoot the three, take a guy off the dribble, post them up, just that I can do everything."

Cenac’s notable performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp included several high-scoring games, such as a 24-point, 14-rebound outing, and another game where he recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds. These performances have earned him offers from top programs like Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and many others. In total, Cenac holds offers from nearly two dozen schools.

As Chris Cenac continues to weigh his options Louisville shows particular interest due to a connection from the coach’s previous tenure at LSU. Cenac plans to narrow down his choices by the end of the summer.