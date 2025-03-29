Kevin Durant, Jon Scheyer and 3 notable names who played in the 2006 McDonald's All-American Game

The latest McDonald's All-American Game will be played on Tuesday, bringing together some of the best high school hoopers at the Barclays Center in New York City. With the All-American season mood kicking in, it is time to revisit past games, especially the 2006 edition.

The 2006 McDonald's All-American Game is remembered for the time former NBA MVP Kevin Durant and current Duke coach Jon Scheyer played on the same team.

Along with the duo, we look at five notable players who took the court on Mar. 29, 2006, at Cox Arena in San Diego, California.

5 notable players from the 2006 McDonald's All-American Game

5) Mike Conley, East Team

Before his storylines at the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley made waves at Indiana's Lawrence North High School, averaging 17.2 points. He played for the East Team during the 2006 game before heading to Ohio State.

4) Greg Oden, East Team

Greg Oden was one of the biggest "What if?" questions in the NBA, for he was pegged as a future superstar and a dominant center when he was drafted No. 1 in 2007. Before that, however, he led Lawrence North to three consecutive Indiana Class 4A basketball championships and was considered the best player in Indiana. He later led Ohio State to the 2007 NCAA National Championships finals but lost.

However, due to his career-hampering injuries, Oden cut his career short but is now the director of basketball operations at Butler University.

3) Brook and Robin Lopez, West Team

Like the Boozer Twins, the Lopez Twins often came as a set. Having reportedly averaged double-digit scoring points with San Joaquin High School, Brook and Robin Lopez were chosen to play in the McDonald's All-American Game. They later went to Stanford before splitting up as they went to the NBA.

2) Jon Scheyer, West Team

Before he took over coaching duties from the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, current Duke coach Jon Scheyer was once a high school basketball standout for Glenbrook North and was even called the "Jewish Jordan" when he was playing for the Spartans. Scheyer even led his team to a high school state championship, after which he was selected to play during the 2006 McDonald's All-American Game.

1) Kevin Durant, West Team

The West Team was stacked, eventually winning the game 112-94. A skinny kid named Kevin Durant won MVP honors that year after scoring 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He has since become one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

